I’m A Celebrity star Charlene White has admitted the “nasty words” aimed at her over her jungle stint left her “hurt”.

The Loose Women star appeared on the daytime show on Monday following her exit from Down Under last Friday.

Before her appearance, Charlene returned to social media and admitted the trolling left her having a “wobble” on her first day out of the I’m A Celeb jungle.

I’m A Celeb star Charlene White addressed ‘concern’ over her jungle stint (Credit: ITV)

Charlene White on I’m A Celebrity criticism

In a video shared to her Twitter before her appearance on Loose Women today, Charlene opened up about some of the backlash she received.

Some of the nasty words that have been thrown in my direction, yeah it hurt.

During her time in the jungle, some people hit out at Charlene for refusing to sleep in the RV alongside Matt Hancock despite being his deputy camp leader.

Earlier in the series, Charlene was also accused of being “bossy” in camp.

Charlene White left the jungle last Friday (Credit: ITV)

In the Twitter video, Charlene said: “Thank you so much for all your lovely messages.

“Thank you for all the messages of concern from followers to this account to Loose Women viewers to friends and family concerned about a lot of the negative stuff that’s been online about me.”

Charlene said “some of the nasty words” aimed at her have “hurt” and became “lot to come out and be faced with”.

Charlene continued: “It caused a few wobbles on the first day out but I’m doing better than then and I’ll get better as the days go on I’m sure.

Well that was quite the adventure! I’ll be chatting about all things @imacelebrity with my @loosewomen ladies LIVE at 12.30pm today…. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/LMLDMPLo4B — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) November 21, 2022

“But I had a wonderful time in that jungle.

“I think only the 11 of us will know what that felt like.

“There was a lot of love and a lot of support.”

Loose Women today

During today’s Loose Women, Charlene addressed the RV saga and why she didn’t want to be in there.

She explained: “The RV for me was a very intimate space.

“I felt like being in that sort of intimate environment with a very high profile Conservative MP would reflect badly on me as a journalist in the future.

Charlene opened up about her jungle stint on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

“I couldn’t quite understand how it would be taken if I were to be interviewing Labour politicians, Lib Dem politicians…

“…when they know that I’ve shared an intimate space with someone who’s in the opposition party.”

Charlene added: “That didn’t sit well with me.

“I always have to be mindful of my main objective as a journalist, my main job.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9:15pm.

