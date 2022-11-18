I’m A Celebrity fans have been left totally split after the first public vote saw Charlene White sent home.

As many called it the right decision and felt Charlene was the correct first person to go, others are stunned Matt Hancock didn’t go.

Charlene explained herself to Ant and Dec (Credit: ITV)

Charlene White sent home first on I’m A Celebrity

The former Health Secretary has caused controversy by leaving his constituency to enter the jungle and viewers have voted for him to do plenty of trials.

But opinion seems to have turned for Matt and he is still in the I’m A Celebrity camp.

In fact, he didn’t even make it into the bottom two. Instead Charlene was up against Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver.

Matt Hancock remains in camp (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Some fans couldn’t believe Matt Hancock was still in camp.

“The fact that Matt Hancock isn’t the first one out says a lot about this country,” said one.

“Whoever picked up their phone to vote for Matt Hancock, show yourselves so you can get blocked thanks,” raged another.

A third queried: “Why is Matt still in camp?”

But others felt Charlene was absolutely the right choice.

The whole of the uk when Charlene gets voted out first #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/w1aDGKX0cY — KitKat123 (@KitKat163513545) November 18, 2022

Charlene leaving… well done British Public 👏👏 #ImACeleb — Kerry O’Regan (@KerryORegan4) November 18, 2022

The right person has been evicted #ImACeleb — Tracey (@Ginismysin) November 18, 2022

During her interview with Ant and Dec Charlene said she was very focused on her actual job during her time in camp: “I may well be in the jungle but journalism’s still my first job…

“I’ve got to remain impartial… that was hard, it was really hard.”

She explained that was the reason she didn’t want to sleep in the RV with Matt when she was supposed to.

Charlene couldn’t continue the trial (Credit: ITV)

What happened on I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Charlene had taken on a trial with Boy George earlier in the show.

But she became the second person to call: “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here” while taking part in Watery Grave.

Charlene couldn’t handle being in the water with eels and crabs and had to get out.

Before she called a halt to it, they had managed to get two stars.

Campmates were understanding, however fans at home were not.

Meanwhile, Boy George shared his feelings on Matt Hancock with Seann Walsh.

He admitted he couldn’t separate how he feels about Matt as a person with who he is as a politician.

George then confronted Matt about his reaction to him and Matt tried to defend himself and apologised for making him feel uncomfortable.

“I have been hating on you, I have to be honest,” Boy George told him.

Elsewhere, Mike Tindall was selected as the new camp leader. Sue Cleaver is his deputy.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV1 and ITV X at 9pm.

