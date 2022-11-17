I’m A Celeb fans think they’ve ‘worked out’ reason Charlene won’t sleep in RV as Ant and Dec address ‘rule breaking’

I’m A Celeb fans have appeared to decipher why Charlene White won’t sleep in RV.

Despite being voted deputy camp leader, Charlene has chosen not to sleep alongside camp leader Matt Hancock in the caravan.

Many viewers have asked whether that means she’s broken the camp rules.

For the last few nights, Charlene has continued sleeping out in the open with the rest of her campmates.

Now, fans have appeared to stumble upon the reason for Charlene’s refusal to sleep in the RV.

Charlene White has annoyed viewers with her behaviour (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb fans ‘twig’ why Charlene White won’t use RV

Viewers believe that it’s because the Loose Women star doesn’t want to sleep beside Matt.

“I don’t think she wants to be in with Matt,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

A second agreed, saying: “She doesn’t want to sleep in there with Matt.”

Other fans think it’s time that Charlene faces the consequences for not sticking with the rules of the show.

One wrote: “Is Charlene going to get punished or something for not sleeping in the RV?”

“Charlene should be punished for refusing to sleep in the RV. It’s clearly because Matt’s in there. Punish her and take away her deputy role. Hope she goes first,” wrote a second.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Someone else replied: “Can you not punish Charlene for not following deputy rules?”

“I think Charlene will be voted of very soon when eliminations start then sue. I reckon the reason she’s not sleeping in the RV is that she doesn’t want to be seen sharing it with Matt to the outside world. And I think the campmates should vote her off as camp leader,” suggested another.

Meanwhile, one added: “It’s because of the company but there are rules she is breaking by not sleeping in there. If the others broke the rules there would be penalised if they broke the rules, why should she be any different?

“I really thought she would do it tonight when her teammate’s back was so bad.”

Charlene could face consequences from producers (Credit: ITV)

Ant & Dec on Charlene’s behaviour

In response to the furore surrounding her behaviour, hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly have shared their thoughts.

“You’ve got to think of the others and if other people then have to sleep in a hammock because of your actions and have a bad back, you have got to look at your actions,” Ant said during a live Instagram video.

“I think maybe she is [breaking the rules] and I am going to speak to the producers about it,” he added.

The presenters aren’t the only ones to have expressed their frustration over Charlene’s behaviour.

Mike Tindall also revealed his confusion over her choice.

“Why is she not sleeping in the RV? It’s [bleep] annoying me,” he said. “If Charlene went in the RV, then another bed becomes available.

“One less in the hammock, then hopefully that creates more, better night’s sleep for everyone.”

