Tonight on I’m A Celebrity (November 16), Charlene White came under fire – from her campmates, viewers at home and even Ant and Dec.

Trouble had been brewing since she was appointed camp deputy leader and instructed to sleep in the RV with Matt Hancock.

Charlene saw a huntsman spider and refused, remaining in her bed outside with the rest of the campmates.

Seann has a bad back from sleeping in s hammock (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Charlene White causes controversy

Seann Walsh woke up in camp having slept on a hammock and asked Mike Tindall to act as chiropractor on his bad back.

He is sleeping on the hammock because Charlene is taking up the flat bed in camp – when she should be in the RV.

Owen Warner offered Seann his bed – and spoke to Charlene urging her to sleep in the RV so Seann could have her flat bed.

She insisted she would “try”, with Mike also telling Matt Hancock he needed to speak to his deputy and tell her to sleep in the RV.

Ant lays into Charlene

Crossing back to hosts Ant and Dec, Ant also waded in.

“I’m gonna go there right, I don’t get Charlene,” said Ant.

“Why is she not sleeping in the RV in the comfy bed, because she’s saw a couple of spiders three days ago?

“It’s crazy, crazy,” he blasted.

Ant and Dec also pointed out that Charlene is sleeping outside with leeches, rats and mosquitos…

Owen spoke to Charlene and urged her to sleep in the RV (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans react

Fans were furious with Charlene and insisted that she should go and sleep in the RV.

Some branded her “selfish”, while others pointed out that it seemed like Charlene was “breaking the rules” by not sleeping where she’d been told.

After all, the roles are handed out as part of a task…

“Charlene needs to just sleep in the fecking RV, she’s being so selfish!” blasted one.

“What is her problem with sleeping in the RV? Does she think Matt will pounce on her?” another quipped.

“Why doesn’t Charlene want to sleep in the RV??? I don’t get it,” said another, reiterating what Ant had said.

“Take the bloody bed Charlene,” urged another.

“I’ve never see such a drama over sleeping in a nice bed, my god get in there,” another commented.

“Why is Seann having to sleep in the hammock if Charlene doesn’t want the RV bed? So she doesn’t want the comfy bed that only she’s allowed to sleep in so she’s making someone else have a [bleep] night’s sleep? Excuse me?” another commented.

“Charlene needs to grow up!” blasted another.

Owen confronted Charlene over her decision in camp (Credit: ITV)

Praise for Owen

Other’s praised Owen, calling him a “gent” for speaking up.

“Good on Owen for saying something to Charlene,” said one.

“Like she’s causing mutiple people to have a awful sleep all cramped up,” they added.

I’m A Celebrity: Is Charlene breaking the rules?

Viewers at home took to Twitter to comment that they think Charlene is breaking the rules of the task by not sleeping in the RV.

“Charlene is breaking the rules,” declared one.

“Surely it’s a rule break that she won’t sleep where she supposed to?” another asked.

