I’m A Celebrity fans have hit out at Charlene White after she called ‘I’m a celebrity get me out of here’ during the trial.

Charlene panicked during the challenge and had to get out.

Loose Women Charlene couldn’t continue the trial (Credit: ITV)

Charlene White takes on I’m A Celebrity trial

The Loose Women star told Ant and Dec she thought the public had picked her because “this was my worst nightmare… I suspect it involves us being underground…”

The trial, called Watery Grave saw them both climb down inside two tombs and collect the stars using magnets. And of course, they weren’t in there alone.

Boy George seemed at home and told the nasties: “Hello creatures, I come in peace.”

But Charlene was clearly freaking out from the off.

She told Boy George to help her through, but straight away began saying: “I don’t think I can do this.”

As eels circulated in the water she had to get out – “I can’t get in with the eels,” she said.

Although Boy George told her to “calm down”, she was clearly struggling.

Charlene couldn’t cope with the eels (Credit: ITV)

Charlene says the words!

They managed to get just two stars before distraught Charlene cried the words: “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! I was trying, I can’t.”

Boy George gave her a hug as she sobbed.

She told Ant and Dec: “I’m really disappointed in myself and disappointed for camp.”

Ant said: “Camp will be very understanding.”

Boy George added: “If they’re not, so what?”

In fact, camp were very understanding, assuring Charlene it was okay.

Boy George told her it didn’t matter – but fans thought it did (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

But those watching at home did not agree at all.

“She is pathetic!” raged one.

Another added: “Charlene proving herself to be a self centred [bleep] even more during this trial. Literally doesn’t give a [bleep] about anyone else, just herself.”

“Charlene why are you even here? Go home man,” said someone else.

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “Oh Charlene stop acting brand new you knew what you signed up for.”

When Charlene returned to camp she broke down in Sue’s arms.

Sue comforted her and told her it didn’t matter, but Charlene was very upset.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Most Inspirational Celebrity now!

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight on ITV1 and ITV X at 9pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.