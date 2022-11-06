Footballer Jill Scott has stunned I’m A Celebrity viewers tonight and so much so that many are calling her their winner already!

Jill, 35, wowed fans with her antics on Sunday night’s launch show as she faced a terrifying challenge.

Jill joined Loose Women star Charlene White and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé as they faced The Ledge.

Football star Jill has stunned viewers during tonight’s I’m A Celebrity launch (Credit: ITV)

Jill Scott on I’m A Celebrity

Host Ant McPartlin told the trio: “One at a time you’ve got to walk to the end of your planks.

“When all three of you are in position, on our cue, you’ve got to step onto the yellow ledge at the very end.

“You’ve got to lean forward, using a rope behind you to stop you falling off.”

Meanwhile, Dec Donnelly added: “There are three stars up for grabs here, each one of them is worth a meal for camp tonight.

“You need to remain on the ledge for 60 seconds. When the time’s up, in order to win your star, all you have to do is let go of the rope. Then gravity will take over.”

Jill and Charlene took on The Ledge during tonight’s show (Credit: ITV)

After testing out the challenge, Babatúndé decided to pull out of the trial leaving Charlene and Jill to try and win stars for camp.

As they took on the scary challenge, viewers spotted Jill’s supportiveness towards Charlene.

She said: “Charlene, you okay? You’re doing amazing. Stay focused. You’re doing so well.”

As Charlene and Jill leant over the building, the sporting star said: “Just keep breathing. You’re doing so good. It’s going to be over in about 10 seconds. Once in a lifetime yeah. Make that memory.”

Viewers spotted Jill supporting Charlene during the challenge (Credit: ITV)

Jill and Charlene on I’m A Celeb

Once the time was up, the pair had to let go of their ropes and dropped off the podium.

Viewers were stunned by Jill’s behaviour and are declaring her their early winner already.

One person said on Twitter: “Jill Scott for the win.”

Jill Scott is going to win this thing and I’m here for it!

“The way Jill just charged down that ledge was absolutely iconic!” another wrote. “If she doesn’t win I will sue.”

A third added: “Jill Scott my early call to win.”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “I’m calling it now, Jill Scott is going to win this thing and I’m here for it! She is the definition of a team player and supportive leader.”

Meanwhile, others branded Jill a “class act”.

One gushed: “Jill is a class act. What’a diamond.”

Another wrote: “I don’t follow women’s football but Jill is a total class act already, love it.”

“Jill’s going to be class,” one added. “Competitive edge. No fear.”

