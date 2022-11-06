I’m A Celebrity viewers declare the same thing as Ant and Dec’s behaviour leaves them gushing

I’m A Celebrity has returned to our screens tonight and the 2022 show is finally back in Australia.

Ant and Dec returned to host the hit ITV series with a fresh batch of celebrities ready to take on the jungle.

Opening Sunday night’s I’m A Celebrity, Dec said: “Get ready for the return to Oz.”

Ant added: “The jungle has got plenty of surprises in store.”

Ant and Dec are finally back in the jungle! (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022 returns to Australia

Dec continued: “There really is no place like home here on I’m A Celebrity…”

The Geordie duo then both shouted: “Get Me Out Of Here!”

Dec told viewers: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be saying this… welcome to Australia!”

Ant added: “We’re back! Oh I’ve missed so many things about this place. The sunshine, the beaches… I haven’t smelt a kangaroo’s penis for over two years.”

Viewers loved seeing Ant and Dec’s banter back on screen (Credit: ITV)

Dec said: “Speak for yourself!”

It’s safe to say, viewers were over the moon to see the series finally back in Australia.

For the past two years, the show was filmed in Wales due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is simply no place like home. I’m A Celeb belongs in Australia.

Travel restrictions prevented the show from filming out in Oz.

But now, it’s back and viewers have declared the show is “back where it belongs”.

The boys are back! (Credit: ITV)

One person said on Twitter: “#ImACeleb time finally back where it belongs in the jungle!”

Another wrote: “That time for @imacelebrity back where it belongs down under.”

A third added: “So nice to have #ImACeleb back where it belongs!”

Meanwhile, a fourth gushed: “There is simply no place like home. I’m A Celeb belongs in Australia.”

Others loved seeing hosts Ant and Dec on form as they returned with their usual jokes.

The jungle drums never sounded so good! It’s good to be back 🇦🇺❤️ #ImACeleb @AntAndDec pic.twitter.com/Gex7ihO1ap — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 6, 2022

One tweeted: “3 weeks where not being able to go out easily will not matter one bit… THE JUNGLE IS BACK!!!!

“@antanddec’s links are as funny as ever already.”

Another said: “God I’ve missed Ant & Dec. Class banter.”

“Oh I’ve missed @antanddec’s jokes so much, it’s good to have you back,” a third wrote.

One added: “Ant and Dec are back on top form! Those jokes about the late arrivals absolutely killed me.”

During the start, Ant and Dec playfully poked fun at the news that Matt Hancock is heading into the jungle.

News that the former health secretary would be doing the show sparked a huge reaction online, and many weren’t impressed.

Tonight, Ant said: “Two late arrivals are on the way and fortunately, we’ve managed to keep their identities a complete secret. Nobody has got a clue about who they are!”

Dec quipped: “You’re going to be so surprised guys. We’ll be rolling out the welcome Matt for them very soon.”

This is going to be an amazing series!

