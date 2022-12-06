Boy George accuses other campmates of ‘bullying’ Matt Hancock as he reveals his ‘only problem’ with MP

Boy George has claimed Matt Hancock was “bullied” during his time on I’m A Celebrity – but not by him.

The Culture Club singer appeared on Lorraine with host Lorraine Kelly earlier today (December 6).

And, after George detailed his “one problem” with Matt, he also dropped a “bullying” bombshell.

Boy George has claimed that Matt Hancock was ‘bullied’ in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Boy George admits Matt Hancock ‘isn’t a dislikable human being’

George told Lorraine that he “wasn’t prepared” for Matt’s jungle appearance.

“I wasn’t prepared for it, I don’t like surprises. It brought back a lot of painful stuff for me,” he said.

However, George did admit that once he confronted Matt, he didn’t feel the need to carry it on.

“Once I said what I’d said to Matt there wasn’t any point in picking on him and carrying it on because it’s not my job and I didn’t want it to ruin my experience of the jungle,” he said.

George did admit that Matt had an “abrupt manner”, though, which rubbed his fellow I’m A Celebrity campmates up the wrong way.

“He had this abrupt manner which rattled everyone. He wouldn’t say please, he wouldn’t say thank you,” he said.

“But equally if you say it to him, he would say sorry and take it on board. He isn’t a dislikable human being,” he added.

Boy George on Matt Hancock ‘problem’

George then revealed his “only problem” with the disgraced MP.

“What he did was wrong, but my only problem was the way he apologised.

“You did something wrong, you say sorry I was wrong, you don’t use a technicality because it’s not going to work.

“So that was the only thing that I thought was a problem.”

Matt Hancock’s appearance was a surprise for Boy George (Credit: ITV)

George accuses his jungle pals of ‘bullying’

He then turned his attention to claims he “bullied” Matt during their time in camp.

“I was quite surprised when I came out and they said that I bullied Matt because I knew for a fact he would never come out and say I’d bullied him.

“It was the opposite of what I did,” George said, before dropping a bombshell.

“Bullying him would have been being dishonest and going behind his back and saying it to everyone else and there was some of that,” he claimed.

In fact, George went on to allege: “There was a lot of that in the background, people saying things about Matt and then being friendly to his face.

“I said what I had to say and I wanted to enjoy my time in the jungle,” he concluded.

Did Matt feel ‘bullied’?

Matt himself has responded to claims he was “bullied” on the show.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: “I didn’t feel bullied in the jungle.

“I felt people asked the questions respectfully. They challenged me directly and I respect that.

“It was a lot more collegiate than it looked on TV.”

