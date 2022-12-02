Matt and Mike on I'm A Celebrity
Matt Hancock news: I’m A Celeb star breaks silence on Mike Tindall ‘bullying’ claims

The former Health Secretary has given an interview today

By Nancy Brown

The latest Matt Hancock news has seen the disgraced MP break his silence over those Mike Tindall “bullying” claims.

Viewers took to social media after Matt and Mike were among those taking part in the I’m A Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

During the challenge, former rugby player Mike landed on top of Matt.

And it was a move that sound claimed was deliberate.

Matt Hancock in the I'm A Celeb jungle
The MP shut down ‘bullying’ claims (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock news: ‘Bullying’ claims

It’s no secret that Matt wasn’t exactly everyone’s favourite campmate.

But comments on social media targeted Mike Tindall over his Celebrity Cyclone behaviour.

As he attempted to complete the course, he was seen landing on top of Matt, who was protecting his stars.

And some thought it was a deliberate move by Mike.

When it came to Mike’s turn to tackle the Cyclone, he ran up the slippery slope, before diving on top of Matt.

Ant and Dec saw the funny side during the trial, commenting: “That must have hurt.”

When quizzed about it, Mike explained that he was using Matt as his “anchor”.

Fans of Matt were not happy with Mike after the challenge, with many accusing the rugby star of intentionally trying to hurt the Tory MP.

“He flattened him during the cyclone – just threw himself on him – not nice,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Mike was clearly out of line the way he dived on top of Matt Hancock in the cyclone challenge! And [it] was clearly deliberate.”

Now Matt has had his say.

Mike Tindall smiling during his exit interview on I'm A Celeb 2022
Mike Tindall landed on Matt during Celebrity Cyclone (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock on his I’m A Celebrity campmates

In an interview with the Daily Mail published today (December 2), he shut down “bullying” claims.

And he also delivered his verdict on the rest of his I’m A Celebrity campmates.

He denied claims Mike and other campmates “bullied” him during the time in the jungle.

And insisted he is firm friends with Boy George, “whatever he says about me”.

Matt did admit, though, that most of the campmates “didn’t take to me straight away”.

Speaking about Mike, Matt said: “When he [Mike Tindall] landed on me on the Cyclone I took that as a badge of honour.

“He is a former England captain. He has won the World Cup. That wasn’t him being tough on me. That was just larking about,” Matt added.

Matt Hancock and Mike Tindall during cyclone challenge on I'm A Celeb 2022
Mike was accused of trying to hurt Matt (Credit: ITV)

‘I didn’t feel bullied’

Matt also opened up about the grillings he got from his fellow campmates.

And it seems he didn’t take offence over their questioning.

“I didn’t feel bullied in the jungle. I felt people asked the questions respectfully. They challenged me directly and I respect that. It was a lot more collegiate than it looked on TV,” he said.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans feel ‘sorry’ for Matt Hancock’s kids after Gina reunion

