Matt Hancock is making news headlines this morning after more of his reunion with girlfriend Gina Coldangelo was shown on the I’m A Celebrity Coming Out show last night (December 1).

Last night’s show saw Matt leaving the jungle to be greeted by Gina.

Fans of the show were given more of an insight into their romance, with the pair making a pretty public declaration of their love.

Matt couldn’t keep his hands off Gina (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock news: Fans slam Coming Out show behaviour

The disgraced politician had already come under fire from viewers for his “cringe” reunion with Gina.

When he was placed third in the 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity, Matt was greeted by Gina on the bridge.

Some fans commented that their reunion smooch was reminiscent of that damning CCTV footage of them snogging.

Matt was seen hugging and kissing Gina, before telling her that he loved her “so much”.

In last night’s show the sweet nothings continued, with Matt serenading Gina in the car on the way to the hotel.

He sang Ed Sheeran’s Perfect to her, as viewers at home – and Gina – cringed.

It appeared as if the pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other, with Matt hugging Gina, kissing her hair and declaring that things would be “great” from “here on in”.

“We were just kids when we fell in love” no Matt. You were married with kids. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/m1G4QdOYRK — (@indiaaawxxx) December 1, 2022

Viewers call out Matt’s behaviour

However, his behaviour raised some eyebrows with viewers watching at home, with many commenting that his estranged wife Martha and their three kids appeared to be the furthest thing from his mind.

One said: “I feel for Matt ex family. Gosh his poor kids.”

Others quoted the Ed Sheehan lyrics Matt was seen singing.

“No Matt you wasn’t ‘just kids’ when you fell in love. YOU CHEATED ON YOUR WIFE!!!,” slammed another.

I feel for Matt ex family. Gosh his poor kids.

“Wonder if Matt‘s ex wife and kids are watching this?” said another.

“Keep thinking about poor Matt Hancock’s wife watching #ImACeleb poor soul watching her cheating husband being treated like some kind of hero,” said another.

“This is the most cringey thing I’ve seen, Matt Hancock and his lover. Has he no shame? What about his poor wife?” another asked.

The couple were quick to profess their love once they were reunited (Credit: ITV)

ITV ‘throws shade’ at Matt and Gina

Also during last night’s show, eagle-eyed viewers picked up on producers “throwing shade” at Matt and Gina.

It came when the couple were reunited.

And let’s just say that the music choice that accompanied the couple meeting again was hilarious!

As Matt and Gina were reunited, Billie Eilish track Bad Guy played, before Adele’s Rumour Has It.

Read more: Charlene White’s ‘secret pact’ with I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott

So what did you think about the Coming Out show? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.