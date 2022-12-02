Last night’s I’m A Celeb Coming Out show had viewers gripped.

And it also had them all making the same comment about ITV’s treatment of Matt Hancock and girlfriend Gina Coladangelo.

Of course, Matt and Gina were reunited on the bridge when he left I’m A Celebrity in third place.

The couple’s reunion had a pretty ironic soundtrack (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb: Coming Out show ‘throws shade’

On the show last night (December 1), the couple were seen kissing and chatting as they headed back to the hotel together.

However, despite numerous cries that their reunion was “cringe”, eagle-eyed viewers claimed to have spotted ITV “throwing shade” at the pair.

Said “shade” came with the song choices producers made to accompany Matt’s exit.

First up was Adele’s Rumour Has It…

This was closely followed by Billie Eilish track Bad Guy.

And the song choice certainly wasn’t lost on the viewing public.

Rumour Has It and Bad Guy were played out as Matt and Gina reunited (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb fans react to Matt ‘shade’

One declared: “NOT RUMOUR HAS IT PLAYING OVER MATT AND HIS GIRLFRIEND OH MY GOD THE SHADE AHAHAHAHA.”

Another spotted it too.

They said: “The song in the background of Matt Hancock’s exit is Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy,” adding several crying with laughter emojis.

Not Rumour Has It playing over Matt and his girlfriend! Oh my God! The shade!

“THE WAY THEY PLAYED BAD GUY WHEN MATT LEFT HAHAHA,” said another.

Meanwhile, another added – again with crying with laughter emojis: Bad Guy and Rumour Has It playing for Matt’s part.”

“THEM PLAYING BAD GUY WHILST MATT IS ON THE SCREEN – I’M CRYING,” said another fan of the show.

“Oh stop it, not Rumour Has It,” laughed another, before reciting the lyrics: “Rumour has it he’s the one I’m leaving you for.”

THE WAY THEY PLAYED BAD GUY WHEN MATT LEFT HAHAHA #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/IXZxoDKieD — Heatheriscringe (@hev626) December 1, 2022

What happened with Matt and Gina?

Matt Hancock – then Health Secretary – was caught on CCTV snogging Gina.

At the time she was his aide – and both were married to other people.

After the footage was revealed, Matt left his wife Martha.

He also resigned from his job – because the affair took place during lockdown.

Matt and Gina appear to be going from strength to strength, with the couple now living together.

When he exited the jungle he was caught on camera whispering sweet nothings to Gina.

Matt told her that he missed her and loved her “so much”.

He also made a promise for the future, assuring Gina that everything would be great for them coming forwards.

However, fans of I’m A Celebrity called the moment “cringe-worthy”.

Others asked how his estranged wife and three young children would feel seeing such a public declaration of love on television.

