I’m A Celebrity star Boy George has revealed the shocking truth about his relationship with Matt Hancock

The I’m A Celebrity Coming Out Show will air on ITV tomorrow (December 1).

And viewers will get to catch up with their favourite campmates and see how they’re adjusting to life outside of the jungle.

During the special episode, Boy George’s relationship with Matt Hancock is touched upon.

And what the Culture Club singer says might just surprise you…

Boy George wasn’t Matt Hancock’s biggest fan during their time on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Boy George on his relationship with Matt Hancock

When out of the jungle, George was greeted by Gina, Matt’s girlfriend.

As a result, the singer touched upon his formerly frosty connection with Matt.

It’s all cool love, we got on in the end.”

And it seems that it’s all water under the bridge for George now…

In a shock admission, he will be seen telling Gina: “It’s all cool love, we got on in the end.”

It’s quite the turnaround for George, who admitted he considered walking out of camp when Matt walked in!

George on ‘bullying’ claims

Elsewhere, after leaving the jungle, George faced claims that he “bullied” Matt during his time in camp.

He said many will have “ostrich egg” on their faces when the politician tells his side of the story, though.

“I treated him with absolute respect,” he said in a tweet. “I said what I needed to say and I made some fun digs but there was zero awkwardness. He appreciated my directness.”

George was also complimentary about Matt in his exit interview on Tuesday as he addressed his confrontation with the MP.

He said: “Having Matt in here was really challenging, obviously, for a lot of reasons and I thought I’ve got to tell him what I said.

“By the way, he’s just a person. In here, he’s just a person. He mucked in, he was really doing a lot to help everyone so I can’t judge him on that.”

The pair butted heads in the jungle when George decided to come clean about his feelings toward Matt.

Last week, George told the MP: “I have been hating on you, I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don’t say what you mean and you’re not particularly direct.”

He later said: “I am struggling a little bit with you. That’s not your problem, that’s my problem. I apologise, because I was really [bleep]ing you off a minute ago.”

Matt Hancock divided viewers on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Matt not as popular as he’d hoped?

Meanwhile, things aren’t looking so great for Matt.

While he seemed to win over some of his campmates, it turns out he didn’t quite manage to convince them all to befriend him.

As a result, it’s been alleged that only five of his co-stars have since followed him on social media.

Only Owen Warner, Babatunde Aleshe, Mike Tindall, Scarlette Douglas and Seann Walsh have chosen to follow Matt on Instagram.

However, Matt has followed Ant and Dec, Jill Scott, Boy George, Chris Moyles and Charlene White on Instagram.

Sue Cleaver – who also doesn’t appear to follow Matt on social media – was also seen to “snub” Matt in a group picture she shared.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Celebrity Documentary now!

Did you enjoy watching Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.