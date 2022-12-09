I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock reunites with campmates with girlfriend Gina as fans stunned

I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock has reunited with his campmates, alongside his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo.

The former health secretary finished third place in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity and was certainly a popular contestant.

Taking to his Instagram page, Matt shared a snap with fellow campmates Boy George and Seann Walsh.

In the picture, they can all be seen smiling while sitting at a table together. The caption read: “Hilarious evening watching @seannwalsh’s brilliant show ‘Seann Walsh Is Dead. Happy Now?’ Funny who you bump into! @boygeorgeofficial.”

Taking to the comment section, many fans were certainly surprised by the reunion.

One person wrote: “Delighted to see you out with Seann again. Now Boy George being there is a surprise.”

Matt Hancock has I’m A Celebrity reunion

A second said: “This is everything! Seeing each other when not on TV… Love it.”

Another added: “I’m glad he kept in contact with Seann. They were so funny together – I cannot forget Seann yelling Matt he did not have a ‘Sat Nav’ on his head. I wonder why Boy G is there, he was really unpleasant RE: Matt.”

And a fourth person commented: “Boy George out for a beer with Matt Hancock, love it!”

Some campmates weren’t too fond of Matt (Credit: ITV)

Matt’s I’m A Celeb tension

During I’m A Celebrity, the former health secretary wasn’t in the good books of many to begin with.

This was as a result of him breaking his own Covid guidance after his affair with his then-aide, Gina in 2021.

After being quizzed by campmates about why he joined the show, Matt revealed that he wanted people to know the real him. He also said that would like some forgiveness.

Despite the tension, Matt settled very well in the jungle and won many stars during Bushtucker trials.

Before entering the jungle, Matt had his Conservative whip removed. Chief Whip Simon Hart MP said in a statement: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation. And believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

Matt finished at third place on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Matt’s reason for going on I’m A Celeb

Matt also wrote in The Sun: “I think it’s a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics, even if they care very much about how our country’s run.

“It’s our job as politicians to go to where the people are — not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster.

“There are many ways to do the job of being an MP. Whether I’m in camp for one day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.”

