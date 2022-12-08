Matt Hancock to bag hosting job on Good Morning Britain after I’m A Celeb success?

Matt Hancock has been tipped to host Good Morning Britain in 2023 in latest news following his stint on I’m A Celebrity 2022.

Odds for Matt to host the morning show have been slashed after he confirmed he wouldn’t be running for Parliament at the next General Election.

Matt won’t be running as an MP in the next General Election (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Matt Hancock news

This week, Matt Hancock announced his plans for the future.

The former Health Secretary announced on Wednesday that he will not be standing as an MP in the next General Election in 2025.

His announcement came after some local party members said he wasn’t “fit to lead” them.

The now-independent MP revealed his plans in a letter to the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

In the letter, Matt said that he has “discovered a whole new world of possibilites which I am exited to explore”.

The letter continued, with Matt saying that politicans need to find “new ways to reach people” outside of Parliament.

Matt then continued, saying it had been honour to serve in parliament and to serve the people of West Suffolk.

“I will play my part in the debate about the future of our country and engage with the public in new ways,” he wrote.

Matt came third on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock to host GMB in 2023?

So what next for Matt?

Well, bookmakers William Hill have speculated that the MP’s next steps could see him follow in the footsteps of Ed Balls and host Good Morning Britain.

They currently have him at 2/1 to host the hit ITV morning show.

They also have the 44-year-old at evens to appear on Question Time.

Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill, said: “Preparing to step down from Parliament at the next General Election, if not before, Matt Hancock could look to branch further into TV.

“Becoming the host of Good Morning Britain is a fancied step for the MP in 2023 at just 2/1, while an appearance on Question Time for the ex-Health Secretary is tipped at Evens.”

What next for the MP? (Credit: ITV)

What next for Matt?

The speculation doesn’t end there though.

“Hancock showed he’s not shy of the Celebrity TV life in the jungle last month, so appearances on the Celebrity Bake Off, 8/1, and even Strictly, 16/1, could be on the agenda for 2023,” Lee said.

William Hill also have Matt to appear on Celebrity MasterChef 2023 at 8/1 and on Celebrity Mastermind at 10/1.

They have Matt at 20/1 to appear on Dancing On Ice. However, this is highly unlikely as the line-up has already been announced. He’s also at 50/1 to appear on The Masked Singer or Dancer.

They also have him at 500/1 to be the next James Bond!

Fans of Matt won’t have long to wait to see him on screens again.

The former Health Secretary will reportedly be appearing on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2023. The series will see him fly out to Thailand to push himself to the limit.

