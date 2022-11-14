Made In Chelsea: All of the fancy private schools the cast went to

If you haven’t noticed already, the Made In Chelsea cast are really posh, so of course the wealthy reality stars have all attended fancy private schools growing up.

From Bradfield College to The Hampshire School the cast have been educated at some seriously enviable establishments.

So, here are all of the poshest and most exclusive private schools the cast of Made In Chelsea have been to.

Melissa attended the same boarding school as Olivia Bentley (Credit: E4)

Made In Chelsea cast member Melissa Tattam attended Bradfield College

Melissa Tattam attended the exclusive boarding school Bradfield College.

Bradfield College is a fancy boarding school for pupils aged 11-18, located in the Berkshire countryside.

But although it may seem idyllic, the fees are a whopping £14,055!

Melissa’s co-star, Olivia Bentley, also attended the same exclusive boarding school in Reading.

Hampshire Collegiate School

Ollie Locke went to a boarding school in Romsey, Hampshire.

Hampshire Collegiate School is in Embley Park which used to be the family home of Florence Nightingale.

So, it’s no surprise that the fees are up to a hefty £5, 400 per term.

He also shared a dorm with Lily Allen’s brother Alfie Allen.

Alfie rose to fame after he starred in Game of Thrones and he’s also starring in the new BBC One drama SAS Rogue Heroes.

Miles attended the Brit School (Credit: E4)

The BRIT School

Made In Chelsea’s infamous playboy, Miles Nazaire, graduated from The BRIT School in 2014.

The BRIT School is a famous Performing Arts and Technology School that was home to many well-known alumni such as Adele, Jessie J and even Amy Winehouse.

Miles walked away from the school with a degree in Broadcast Digital Communications.

Regent’s University London

James Taylor attended the fancy Regent’s University in London.

Regent’s University is a private Uni that’s ranked third amongst London Universities for overall Student Satisfaction.

There, Maeva’s baby daddy and soon-to-be husband, studied Global Business Management from 2014 to 2018.

James got a 2:1 and a polo scholarship, which is actually really impressive as the Uni only give out two of these a year.

Reza attended Epsom College (Credit: E4)

Made In Chelsea cast member Reza attended Epsom College

Reza attended Epsom College, like many other of his MIC cast mates including former stars Caggie Dunlop and Jess Woodley.

Epsom College is a posh boarding school, but a place at Epsom College requires a deposit of £4,000, as well as the monthly fees!

After Epsom, he studied for a BA in Film and History of Art, then a Masters in Business and Finance at the University of Kent.

The Hampshire School Chelsea

Made In Chelsea’s poshest reality star Paris attended The Hampshire School Chelsea.

The Hampshire School Chelsea is an exclusive prep school that prides itself in being “the happiest school in Chelsea”.

She then went on to study at The Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

Kings College

Before causing trouble on MIC, Verity was studying Biomedical science at Kings College London.

Kings College is one of the oldest university level institutions.

It’s also home to the Chelsea College of Science and Technology and the Florence Nightingale School of Nursing and Midwifery.

She graduated from the school in 2016.

Julius Cowdrey attended Tonbridge School (Credit: E4)

Made In Chelsea cast member Julius attended Tonbridge School

Chelsea’s favourite singer-songwriter, Julius Cowdrey, attended the fancy Tonbridge School.

This is where he discovered his passion for singing as he joined the school’s choir.

After Tonbridge, Julius continued to pursue his dream as he went on to study at The Insititute of Contemporary Music Performance, London.

Millfield School in Somerset

Digby Edgley attended the Millfield School in Somerset, England.

After leaving school, Digby took up a career as a professional golfer.

However, he eventually fell out of love with the game.

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, November 14 on E4.

