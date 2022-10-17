Made In Chelsea: When is James and Maeva’s baby due?

Made In Chelsea stars James and Maeva have had a rollercoaster of a relationship but now they are expecting a baby together!

The pair have already revealed their unborn baby’s gender during the Made In Chelsea: Mallorca special earlier this year.

But when is their baby’s due date?

James and Maeva are expecting a baby boy (Credit: E4)

James and Maeva revealed their baby’s gender

Following the exciting news that they’re expecting their first child, James and Maeva have revealed the gender of their unborn baby.

The pair couldn’t hide their excitement when they revealed their child’s gender during an episode of Made In Chelsea: Mallorca.

James and Maeva had a cake created for their sweet and intimate gender reveal moment, which was held outdoors with just the two of them.

As they both cut into the cake, blue sponge was present, meaning that they’re expecting a baby boy.

James said: “I can see blue. It’s a boy!”

Maeva also exclaimed: “I knew it! Oh my God, it’s a boy.”

Shortly after the adorable gender reveal, Maeva also took to Instagram to announce the news.

She wrote: “It’s. A………..BOY!” alongside a row of blue heart emojis.

Maeva’s baby is due sometime in November (Credit: E4)

When are James and Maeva expecting their baby?

James and Maeva announced that they were expecting their first baby together earlier this year in May.

They revealed the baby news in an interview with OK! magazine, shortly after they confirmed that they were engaged.

Talking to the magazine, Maeva said: “All my dreams are coming true at the same time. I still don’t believe it!

“It’s all amazing- I just want to enjoy it all as much as I can.”

James also stated: “We are more excited every day. My dad told me that, when he had his first child, he never thought he could love something so much. And I’m starting to get an inkling of that feeling as this baby growing in Maeva’s tummy is pretty special.”

So when is their baby due?

The exact due date for James and Maeva’s baby isn’t known.

However, the baby is due sometime in November.

James and Maeva have also recently had a baby shower, in preparation for their baby’s arrival.

Maeva shared a video of their grand baby shower on Instagram.

Maeva shared a video of their grand baby shower on Instagram.

In the video, Maeva and James celebrated their baby shower in a hall filled with gold and white balloons with the family and close friends.

She captioned the post: “Big thank you to @down_hall and @gingerrayuk to help us organising our babyshower. @jamestalyorldn and I had an amazing time with our family and close friends, thank you all for coming! We can’t wait to welcome our baby boy into the world now.”

