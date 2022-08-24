Made in Chelsea: How long have Ollie and Gareth been together? A full timeline…

Fan favourite Made in Chelsea couple Ollie and Gareth got a lot of people talking after last night’s episode, as they accompanied Emily on her date and tried to get Miles to admit his feelings for Em.

But when did the couple themselves get together?

Here’s everything we know…

The couple have been engaged since 2018 (Credit: E4)

When did Gareth and Ollie start dating?

Ollie joined the show way back in 2011 and Gareth joined the show in 2018, but the two have been friends for over ten years.

They started dating in 2018, and after just a few months of dating the two became engaged.

Ollie announced the engagement on his Instagram saying: “I have known him for 10 years, and at many of my most important life moments he was in the background.

“Earlier this year we realised that what we had both been looking for was standing in front of us all along, the greatest hint was probably that we already have the same surname!”

Ollie continued: “I have never been happier and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with someone who makes me smile like this every day!

“On Sunday I said yes Xx.”

Gareth and Ollie got married in the National History Museum (Credit: E4)

Ollie and Gareth’s wedding…

Ollie and Gareth had Made in Chelsea’s first ever wedding, airing in December 2020.

While they had originally planned for a bigger ceremony, the coronavirus pandemic complicated plans.

They had a last-minute ceremony in the National History Museum, just hours before England’s second lockdown restrictions were placed.

They planned the ceremony in just 48 hours and had only 13 guests at the wedding due to restrictions.

Made in Chelsea stars Sophie Hermann and Liv Bentley were bridesmaids for the couple.

Gareth shared this in their emotional vows: “Although it wasn’t love at first sight, I have grown and witnessed a man that I was destined to be in love with.”

“I remember writing at the end of my very first book ‘If you’re out there love, hurry up’. And you were already there!” Ollie responded.

The couple have been open with their struggles with fertility issues (Credit: E4)

Are Ollie and Gareth expecting?

Made in Chelsea stars Ollie and Gareth announced in the last series of the show that they wanted to start a family and began the journey with a surrogate.

Unfortunately, the first trial of IVF with the surrogate was unsuccessful.

The couple tried another round and announced in the 2021 Christmas Special that their surrogate was pregnant.

However, before the credits, there was a message that the surrogate unfortunately miscarried.

In last night’s episode after Maeva and James announced their pregnancy, Ollie and Gareth said it will be “their turn soon”.

The couple went on Good Morning Britain this week, and announced that next month they are going to try another round of IVF.

Ollie said: “We believe representation is so important, and we have a platform to do this.

“We want to do this so publicly so that other people going through the same thing have the support.”

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca continues tonight, August 24 and continues through to Friday August 26 at 9pm on E4.

