Made In Chelsea broadcast its first ever wedding last night (Monday December 14) and viewers were emotional.

Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke sealed the deal in a spectacular ceremony at London’s National History Museum just three hours before lockdown was announced.

And seeing all the glam and splendour, it wasn’t long before fans were in tears.

It was an emotional wedding ceremony on Made In Chelsea (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened during the Made In Chelsea wedding?

The pair had hastily arranged the wedding because of the impending tier three restrictions.

However, that didn’t stop the pair creating something magical.

There alongside them was original cast member Binky Felstead, while co-stars Sophie Hermann and Olivia Bentley were also in attendance.

Olivia also acted as ring-bearer for the couple.

The ceremony took place in the National History Museum (Credit: Channel 4)

The pair were emotional when they exchanged vows.

“Although it wasn’t love at first sight,” Gareth said. “I have grown and witnessed a man that I was destined to be in love with.”

“I remember writing at the end of my very first book ‘If you’re out there love, hurry up’. And you were already there!” Ollie responded, tearing up.

How did viewers react?

It wasn’t long before fans shared the couple’s emotion.

They took to Twitter to congratulate the pair.

I hope I find a love like @ollielocke & #gareth have. They simply are the absolute cutest !! Congratulations 🥳 #MadeInChelsea 💙🥰💙 — Just because I can 🗣 (@JustbecauseIc10) December 15, 2020

Just caught up on the wedding and I have cried my eyes out!😭 Such a beautiful wedding for two beautiful people!🖤 Congratulations to @ollielocke & @garethplocke #MadeInChelsea #mic #MadeInChelseaTheWedding — C O U R T N E Y💀🦇 (@Courtney_H2492) December 15, 2020

That was one emotional episode. Loved it! @ollielocke congratulations to you and Gareth. You have always been my favourite out the whole show #madeinchelsea @E4Chelsea — ☃️ Char_Olaf ☃️❄️ (@CharlisseD) December 14, 2020

What is it about weddings that always make me full on ugly cry😭😭 Congratulations @ollielocke & @garethplocke, wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness together❤ #MadeInChelsea #lovealwayswins — 𝕰𝖗𝖎𝖓 𝕮𝖔𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖘 (@_erincollins93) December 14, 2020

One fan said: “Just caught up on the wedding and I have cried my eyes out!

“Such a beautiful wedding for two beautiful people! Congratulations to @ollielocke & @garethplocke.”

“What is it about weddings that always make me full-on ugly cry?” another asked.

That was such a beautiful wedding I’m crying.

“Congratulations @ollielocke & @garethplocke, wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness together.”

Finally, a third fan wrote: “That was such a beautiful wedding I’m crying.”

Ollie appeared in Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: Channel 4)

When did Ollie and Gareth meet and how long have they been together?

Ollie and Gareth met more than a decade ago when they were both modelling at a fashion show for designer Jade Holland Cooper.

The couple began dating in 2018 and later announced their engagement that year.

Who are Ollie Locke’s exes?

Ollie, 33, has had a complex and varied love life.

He first started dating tycoon’s daughter Chloe Green when the show first started in 2011.

Ollie has also dated Gabrielle Ellis, Ashley James and Emma Walsh along the way.

He appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, and he started a romance with housemate Sam Faiers.

He split with Catherine Radford on MIC after coming out as gay.

