Made In Chelsea wedding
TV

Made In Chelsea wedding: Viewers in tears as Ollie and Gareth tie the knot

It was the show's first-ever wedding

By Paul Hirons

Made In Chelsea broadcast its first ever wedding last night (Monday December 14) and viewers were emotional.

Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke sealed the deal in a spectacular ceremony at London’s National History Museum just three hours before lockdown was announced.

And seeing all the glam and splendour, it wasn’t long before fans were in tears.

Made In Chelsea wedding
It was an emotional wedding ceremony on Made In Chelsea (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened during the Made In Chelsea wedding?

The pair had hastily arranged the wedding because of the impending tier three restrictions.

However, that didn’t stop the pair creating something magical.

Read more: Binky Felstead reveals she suffered a miscarriage at 12 weeks

There alongside them was original cast member Binky Felstead, while co-stars Sophie Hermann and Olivia Bentley were also in attendance.

Olivia also acted as ring-bearer for the couple.

Made In Chelsea wedding
The ceremony took place in the National History Museum (Credit: Channel 4)

The pair were emotional when they exchanged vows.

“Although it wasn’t love at first sight,” Gareth said. “I have grown and witnessed a man that I was destined to be in love with.”

“I remember writing at the end of my very first book ‘If you’re out there love, hurry up’. And you were already there!” Ollie responded, tearing up.

How did viewers react?

It wasn’t long before fans shared the couple’s emotion.

They took to Twitter to congratulate the pair.

One fan said: “Just caught up on the wedding and I have cried my eyes out!

“Such a beautiful wedding for two beautiful people! Congratulations to @ollielocke & @garethplocke.”

“What is it about weddings that always make me full-on ugly cry?” another asked.

That was such a beautiful wedding I’m crying.

“Congratulations @ollielocke & @garethplocke, wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness together.”

Finally, a third fan wrote: “That was such a beautiful wedding I’m crying.”

Ollie Locke in CBB
Ollie appeared in Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: Channel 4)

When did Ollie and Gareth meet and how long have they been together?

Ollie and Gareth met more than a decade ago when they were both modelling at a fashion show for designer Jade Holland Cooper.

The couple began dating in 2018 and later announced their engagement that year.

Who are Ollie Locke’s exes?

Ollie, 33, has had a complex and varied love life.

He first started dating tycoon’s daughter Chloe Green when the show first started in 2011.

Ollie has also dated Gabrielle Ellis, Ashley James and Emma Walsh along the way.

Read more: Who did Zara McDermott cheat with? Made In Chelsea star back together with Sam Thompson

He appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, and he started a romance with housemate Sam Faiers.

He split with Catherine Radford on MIC after coming out as gay.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Jamie Lomas on The Real Full Monty On Ice: Viewers convinced he’s ‘quit’
Coleen Nolan was embarrassed on Loose Women after revealing she's in a new relationship
Coleen Nolan boyfriend: ‘Mortified’ star confirms new relationship on Loose Women
Graham Norton says Phillip Schofield has a ‘secret boyfriend’ after coming out
Vicar of Dibley Alice Chambers
Vicar of Dibley: Tribute to Alice actress Emma Chambers has viewers in tears
piers morgan and meghan markle
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over ‘gifting celebrities vegan coffee after investing in brand’
Ranvir Singh and Giovanni were robbed according to Charlotte Hawkins
Ranvir Singh and Giovanni: Charlotte Hawkins says GMB star was ‘robbed’ of place in Strictly final