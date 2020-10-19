Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson’s cheating scandal is currently airing on Made in Chelsea.

Sam, 27, put an end to his 16-month relationship with the former Love Island star, 23, after finding out what had happened on the E4 reality show.

But what exactly happened and who did Zara McDermott cheat with?

Zara McDermott was in a 16-month relationship with Sam Thompson (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

Who did Zara McDermott cheat with?

According to The Sun, Zara cheated with music industry boss Brahim Fouradi.

It reportedly happened during her stint on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

A source told the newspaper: “She was spending increasing amounts of time with him backstage, and hanging around after hours. [Sam’s] devastated about how things have turned out.”

ED! contacted Zara’s reps for comment.

Zara was on the singing competition as part of The Islanders, a group that also included fellow Love Island stars Eyal Booker, Wes Nelson and Samira Mighty.

Sam feels devastated on Made In Chelsea when he finds out Zara cheated (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Are Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott still together?

No, Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott are currently not in a relationship.

The pair split up in August of this year, following the revelations about Zara’s tryst.

However, Zara has admitted she still has feelings for Sam, calling him the ‘love of her life’ on social media.

Zara McDermott tells her Made In Chelsea co-stars she slept with someone else (Credit: Channel 4 / E4)

What happened on Made In Chelsea?

A preview clip at the end of last Monday’s (October 12 episode) revealed what happens between the couple.

It showed Zara in floods of tears during a lunch date with Made In Chelsea favourites Jamie Laing – who is on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing – and Sophie Habboo.

Sophie asked Zara if she was okay. Zara then broke down and replied: “Around a year ago, I slept with someone…”

Sam, shattered after finding out, told his close friend Jamie: “She was the one. I can’t be alone. I hate being alone!”

Around a year ago, I slept with someone…

Jamie advised Sam he would be better off calling an end to the relationship, warning him that it could happen again.

He said: “You have to remember the betrayal you’ve received, and the deceit! And the fact that it could happen again.”

Zara calls Sam the ‘love of her life’

Taking to Instagram ahead of the episode airing on Monday (October 19), Zara paid tribute to Sam with a video montage.

She said: “There aren’t enough words to describe how I feel about you. You are my favourite person, my truest love.

“I made this video montage for you of our memories over these last few years. I want to create a million more memories like these throughout the rest of my life… with you.

“Sorry our journey hasn’t been the easiest, and I am forever wishing I could find a way to turn back the clock. Remember… you are everything. You are my moon and all my stars and everything in between. I miss you. I love you more and more every day.”

