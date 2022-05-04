Made in Chelsea: Are James and Maeva still together after he turned down her marriage proposal?

Maeva and James have a very long history on Made in Chelsea, with tensions rising between the pair as Maeva grew impatient waiting for James to propose.

However, in this week’s episode (May 2), Maeva took matters in to her own hands and decided to ask him herself.

So are the pair still together?

Here’s what we know.

Maeva got down on one knee and popped the question to James (Credit: E4)

Maeva proposed to James on Made in Chelsea

After years of waiting for James to propose, Maeva finally decided that she was going to pop the question herself.

If anyone was going to do it, it’s Maeva!

Speaking to her friend Emily, she revealed: “Well, I think I’m going to have to do it. I’m gonna have to propose to James.

“Because basically he doesn’t have the balls to do it. I’ve got the balls to do it.”

The reality star planned to propose on a countryside holiday in front of her whole friendship group.

She even bought a ring ahead of her proposal.

However, when she finally got down on one knee and proposed on Monday, James’ response took her by surprise.

James heartbreakingly said: “I can’t say yes, this is silly.”

He then proceeded to say: “Never in a million years would I let you propose to me. Why did you think that was a good idea?”

Ouch!

James’ jaw dropping rejection left Maeva feeling humiliated and she stormed off in tears.

James rejected Maeva’s proposal on Made In Chelsea (Credit: E4)

Are James and Maeva still together?

As far as we know, James and Maeva are still together.

Despite James’ harsh rejection to Maeva’s proposal, the pair still appear to be going strong on their social media.

They even recently shared their trip to Rome together on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of the two, Maeva captioned it: “Thank you for making Rome the most fantastic time @Jamestaylorldn.”

Maeva also shared a sweet video of the pair after the bombshell episode and captioned it: “Together no matter what.”

