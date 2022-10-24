Made In Chelsea: Why did Melissa Tattam split from Harry Baron?

Melissa Tattam will be bringing the heat as she returns to Made In Chelsea for series 24.

And this time she is newly single!

After splitting with her boyfriend of three years last year, Melissa is ready to get back on the dating train and cause some drama on Made In Chelsea.

So who is Melissa Tattam?

Here’s everything we know about the reality star and her history on the show.

Melissa Tattam joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Melissa Tattam?

Melissa Tattam joined the cast of Made In Chelsea back in series 15 in March 2018.

She was introduced as Harry Baron’s new girlfriend which, considering his past on the show, came as a shock to us all.

In the series, Melissa quickly got involved in the Jamie Laing and Harry Baron rivalry.

She also caused a storm in Made In Chelsea: Croatia after revealing that Sam Thompson was unfaithful to her friend Sophie Habboo, while he was holidaying in Vegas.

But creating drama on the reality show isn’t her only talent, Melissa is also a podcaster and a YouTuber.

Melissa Tattam and Harry Baron split in 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

Are Melissa Tattam and Harry still together?

Melissa Tattam surprised us all when she managed to tame Made In Chelsea’s notorious ladies man, Harry Baron.

Melissa and Harry started dating back in 2018, after the pair met online.

In the E4 reality show, Melissa said: “In fact, he saw me on Instagram and wanted to go on a date, but it was two months before I said yes. Since then we’ve been inseparable so it’s natural that I’d go on the show too.”

The pair even talked about marriage together!

Talking to Ok! magazine back in 2020, Harry said: “Melissa has sent me a photo of the engagement she ring she wants – it’s £150, 000.

“I’ll have to re-mortgage my life! Although she jokes, there’s a serious element to it.”

But sadly, Melissa and Harry ended their relationship last year after three years together.

The reality star revealed that she broke up with Harry in an Instagram post in September 2021 that has since been deleted.

In the post, Melissa responded to a question by a fan who asked if she was still with Harry.

Melissa responded saying: “No, she’s single.”

The reason they broke up is unclear but in an episode of Wednesdays We Drink Wine, Melissa said that “everything is very amicable” between the pair and that “nothing bad has happened, no one cheated”.

How old is Melissa Tattam?

Melissa Tattam was born on December 8, 1996.

This means that she is 25 years old.

Melissa owns her own swimwear company (Credit: Cover Images)

What does Melissa Tattam do for a job?

Melissa launched her own swimwear brand in 2016 called MELISSAJAY Swimwear.

She launched the brand while she was living in Mallorca and France, after being frustrated about not being able to find a flattering bikini for her body.

The site sells two-piece bikinis, sarongs and shirts.

A description of the her range on the website says: “The bikini top allows you to have as much natural cleavage as possible without all the padding, while the bottoms feature Brazilian-style ruching that keeps its shape even when wet.

“Each piece is crafted with simplicity, style and quality in mind. They’re made with luxury Italian fabrics that stand out on sun-kissed skin and feature bespoke prints designed by Melissa herself.”

Melissa also has a podcast with Sophie Habboo called Wednesdays We Drink Wine.

In the podcast, the pair talk about a variety of topics from group holiday disasters to break-ups.

And of course, they drink wine.

What is Melissa Tattam’s Instagram?

Melissa’s Instagram is @melissatattam.

This is where you’ll find her beautifully curated feed filled with bikini posts and cute selfies.

Is Melissa Tattam single?

Melissa Tattam is currently single and making the most of her single life.

During an episode of their podcast, Sophie teased: “Melissa’s been single for too long” and revealed that she “keeps acting like she’s a 60-year-old spinster”.

But Melissa is finally ready to give love another shot, as she will be returning to the cast of Made In Chelsea in series 24.

Melissa will be making a surprise appearance in episode 3!

The reality star is set to turn heads and cause drama with newcomer, Issy, who recently broke up with Miles.

Made In Chelsea airs on Monday nights at 9.15pm on E4.

