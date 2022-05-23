Made In Chelsea cast: who are the richest ever – and where is their worth from?

A lot of the Made In Chelsea cast were born into money, but which of them is the richest?

The show has seen a lot of cast members use their platform to add to their wealth even more.

From launching their own companies to becoming social media influencers, some stars have had quite the success after appearing on the reality show.

So who are the richest Made In Chelsea cast members?

Television star Spencer Matthews owns a non-alcohol spirits brand called CleanCo (Credit: E4)

Spencer Matthews

Spencer Matthews is officially the richest cast member to ever come from Made In Chelsea.

The reality star is worth a whopping £47 million.

This is thanks to multiple business ventures including multiple property investments and his non-alcohol spirits brand, CleanCo.

Francis Boulle wrote his own best-selling book, Boulle’s Jewels: The Business of Life (Credit: E4)

Francis Boulle

As well as starring in the E4 reality series, Francis Boulle is a diamond heir and web entrepreneur.

So it’s no wonder he is the second richest Made In Chelsea star!

The star runs six businesses, invested in several technology and internet startups and even has a best-selling book, Boulle’s Jewels: The Business of Life.

Francis Boulle has an estimated net worth of £10 million.

Ollie Locke co-founded his own dating app(Credit: E4)

Ollie Locke-Locke

Since becoming one of our favourite Made In Chelsea names, Ollie Locke-Locke has become an author, starred in a movie and launched his own dating app.

In 2017, Ollie Locke-Locke also co-founded the dating app Chappy.

The app has the aim of improving the dating app scene for gay men, to expand further from centring purely around sex.

Later the same year, he then went on to sell the app for £1 million.

Ollie Locke-Locke has an estimated net worth of £7.8 million.

Reality star Made In Chelsea founded his own confectionary company (Credit: E4)

Jamie Laing

Jamie Laing is the fourth richest Made In Chelsea star with an estimated net worth of £7.5million.

The reality star founded a vegan confectionery company called Candy Kittens in 2012 with Ed Williams.

The brand has recently gone to America and has previously been valued at £10million.

Jamie has also appeared on Celebrity Hunted, Strictly Come Dancing and also landed a presenting role on the BBC Three show, I Like the Way You Move.

Oliver Proudlock

Oliver Proudlock is also one of the richest members of the Made In Chelsea cast with a net worth of £5 million.

The television star is the founder of Serge DeNimes, a fashion brand which sells designer clothing and jewellery.

He is also behind QV Wine, which sells organic wines from Provence and was launched with his wife Emma Louise Connolly and two of their friends.

Made In Chelsea star Sophie Hermann is the heir to Mustang jeans (Credit: E4)

Sophie Hermann

Sophie is one of Made In Chelsea’s most well known stars, with an estimated net worth of £4.5 million.

She is the heir to Mustang jeans and her father, Dieter Hermann, is a successful business consultant while her step-mum is German actress Uschi Glas.

But Sophie has also earned a lot of her money herself!

She is a fashion designer, model and she recently appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

Television star Louise Thompson currently owns two businesses (Credit: E4)

Louise Thompson

Louise Thompson has become a very successful business woman after appearing on the reality show.

She is one of the top Made In Chelsea millionaires with a net worth of £4 million.

She currently has two businesses, Pocket Sport and Trtle.

Pocket Sport was launched in 2018 and sells premium activewear, whilst Trtle is a health and fitness subscription service.

Louise also does a lot of branded work on Instagram, where she can charge up to £3k per post.

Hugo Taylor

Hugo Taylor has an estimated net worth of £3.9 million.

The star makes his money through his sunglasses company Taylor Morris, which he co-founded with his friend Charlie Morris in 2013.

However, this isn’t his only source of money, his father is a Queen’s counsel, earning well over £250k a year.

His mother also works for the auction house Christie’s.

Millie Mackintosh

Millie Mackintosh was also born into success as her great grandfather invented Quality Street chocolates!

Therefore it’s no surprise that the star’s net worth is a hefty £3.2 million.

She has also worked as a model, and had her own eyelashes range and has done a number of brand collabs.

Millie is also an author, having written a book about lifestyle, fashion and fitness.

Reality star Sophie Habboo co-founded an eco swimwear company (Credit: E4)

Sophie Habboo

Sophie Haboo has also done really well since joining the cast of Made In Chelsea.

The star co-founded an eco swimwear company, called Gi-swim with her sisters.

All bikinis are made from recycled plastic and nylon, the packaging is also recycled and biodegradable.

She has also become an Instagram influencer since appearing on the show, working with brands such as Very, Abbott Lyon watches and Freddy Jeans.

Sophie Habboo has an estimated net worth of £3.8 million.

TV Personality Emily Blackwell is the director of her own lingerie company (Credit: E4)

Emily Blackwell

As well as her success on Made In Chelsea, Emily Blackwell is also a very successful model.

She’s even the director of her own lingerie company, UYC London.

Emily’s net worth is estimated to be around £2.3 million.

Mark-Francis Vandelli

Mark-Francis Vandelli has also come from a very wealthy background.

His parents are Russian princess Diane Boulting-Casserley Vandelli, a millionaire socialite who was a Yves Saint-Laurent model, and Marzio Vandelli a former Italian industrialist.

But as well as inheriting some of his mother’s huge fortune, he also owns a French antiques business in Paris.

His estimated net worth is £2 million.

TV star Verity Bowditch owns her own vegan food company (Credit: E4)

Verity Bowditch

Verity is also one of the richest Made In Chelsea stars with a net worth of £1.9 million.

She has made most of her money through her own vegan food company, called Clean Kitchen Club.

She’s the co-founder of the brand, which has an aim of bringing plant based to mainstream, with Mikey Pearce.

Alongside this, Verity is also a pilates instructor and hosts her own class called Pilates with Verity Bowditch.

TV personality Victoria Baker-Harber used to work as a swimwear designer (Credit: Youtube)

Victoria Baker-Harber

Victoria Baker-Harber has been on Made In Chelsea since the very first episode, and she still occasionally appears with Mark-Francis.

Before starring in the reality show, Victoria worked for luxury brand Elle en Jette as a swimwear designer.

Victoria Baker-Harber has a net worth of £1.5 million.

Reality star Binky Felstead has modelled for brands like InTheStyle (Credit: E4)

Binky Felstead

Binky Felstead is another original Made In Chelsea cast member who went on to become a millionaire.

After appearing on the show, the reality star has modelled for brands and had her own ranges with names such as InTheStyle.

Binky is worth £1.4 million.

