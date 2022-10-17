Made In Chelsea: What happened with Harvey and Inga? Why did he split from Emily?

Made In Chelsea is set to return with a bang as Harvey Armstong has a new love interest on the horizon!

In the new series, Harvey confessed that he shared a kiss with another co-star.

But of course, love doesn’t also come easy on this show and his kiss ends up entangling him in an awkward love triangle with one of his mates.

So does this mean that Harvey has finally moved on from Emily and why did he split from her in the first place?

Olivia finds out that Harvey hooked up with Inga in episode one of Made In Chelsea series 24 (Credit: E4)

Did Made In Chelsea star Harvey hook up with Inga?

Harvey looks to have his work cut out for him in Made In Chelsea series 24 as he falls for another one of his co-stars.

In episode one, Harvey leaves Olivia and Tristan speechless, when he admits that he hooked up with Inga Valentiner!

However, Inga has been busy this series and she also shared a kiss with her ex-boyfriend Sam Prince.

Inga and Sam ended their relationship, after he confessed that she was ‘suffocating’ him last series.

But Sam eventually realised that he was making a big mistake by letting Inga go and was determined to get her back.

He even dropped his best friend Olivia Bentley for her!

He told Liv: “For me to fight for Inga, we can’t be mates.”

This series, Sam is willing to give his relationship with Inga another try, but who will Inga choose, Sam or Harvey?

Emily split with Harvey after she found out that he cheated on her with another girl (Credit: E4)

Why did Harvey and Emily split?

This isn’t the first time that Harvey has found himself in a love triangle.

When Harvey first joined the show he was introduced as Sophie Haboo‘s ex-boyfriend.

However, things got complicated when he started to fall for Sophie’s friend and co-star Emily Blackwell.

Emily and Harvey dated for two years until they split earlier this year.

But why did they break up?

Harvey and Emily ended their relationship last series after Harvey was caught cheating with a mystery girl.

In Made In Chelsea series 23, Emily was forced to confront her boyfriend after he was pictured with his arm around another girl at an after party.

But when Emily asked Harvey about the photo, he lied and said that nothing happened between them.

However, Emily realised that something didn’t add up after he shamelessly alleged that he had her arm around her because she was cold.

Emily explained to her friend Tiffany Watson: “Someone sent me a picture of him sitting on Tristan’s sofa with his arm around a girl. A random girl that I didn’t know. He said to me that she was cold. I literally said ‘do you think I’m going to believe that?’.”

Her suspicions also grew when she learned that Harvey left co-star Tristan Phipp’s party at 6am but had returned home to the flat they shared together at 8am.

Eventually, she questioned Harvey about the incident once again and Harvey finally owned up to his mistake.

Emily raged: “You’ve done more than a kiss Harvey and admit it now. [bleep] be real, be a man for once.”

She also added: “You don’t kiss someone if you love someone you piece of [bleep]. Are you kidding me? You threw our two year relationship away for that?”

Made In Chelsea series 24 starts on Monday, October 17, on E4.

