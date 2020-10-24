Strictly Come Dancing star Jamie Laing has already promised to try and break the infamous Strictly curse, and remain faithful to girlfriend Sophie Habboo.

The pair of lovebirds met through Channel 4 reality show Made In Chelsea, and have suffered their fair share of drama. Yet despite their ups and downs, Jamie is adamant their relationship won’t suffer whilst he’s on Strictly.

Jamie Laing has insisted the curse won’t affect him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At a press event, he said: “We don’t speak too much about the curse, I’m very lucky to be with my girlfriend, as she is better than I am in every single way – cooking, dancing, sport, talking, everything. She’s pretty special.

“I don’t worry about the curse, and if it were to happen, it would be a complete shame on me.”

Since then, he has shared a sweet tribute to her on social media.

Strictly Come Dancing star Jamie has faith in his relationship with Sophie Haboo

Sophie and Jamie have had their fair share of ups and downs but are adamant they are strong enough to survive the infamous Strictly curse that has broken up many couples. Most recently, it caused professionals Katya and Neil Jones to separate last year.

Jamie once cheated with MIC star Rosi Mai Waldon. Sophie forgave him and the pair have been going strong ever since.

Jamie Laing’s girlfriend, Sophie Habboo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fellow Made In Chelsea star Alex Mytton has also spoken out about Jamie’s faith in his relationship with Sophie. In an interview, he said, according to Metro: “I think that Jamie is more cursed than the curse so he’ll do a flip reverse on the curse. Those guys are really strong and I don’t think it’ll be an issue.”

Strictly Come Dancing star Jamie Laing is determined to avoid injury this year (Credit: BBC)

Jamie’s dancing skills are ‘abysmal’

Whilst his mate Alex might be defending his fidelity, he didn’t have the same confidence in Jamie’s dancing skills. He said: “Jamie has famously got no rhythm, [his dancing skills] are pretty similar to his singing skills which are pretty abysmal.

“I actually really want to see him dance, so I’m quite excited to actually watch that.”

This is Jamie’s second time on the Strictly dancefloor after he started the 2019 series but suffered an injury in the opening show. He was previously paired with Oti Mabuse, who then won with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

Jamie is determined to remain injury-free this year with partner Karen Hauer. He said: “If I get injured again I think it’ll just be embarrassing this time. Can’t let that happen.

“Last time, people felt sorry for me. This time, people would be like, ‘What a wimp’.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7.25pm on BBC One.

