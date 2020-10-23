Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford has been forced to address dating speculation following a snap with rumoured boyfriend Danny.

The 24-year-old, who appears on the Channel 4 series with brother Pete, previously sparked romance rumours after sharing a shot alongside a male friend in August.

At the time, fans were convinced Sophie had bagged herself a boyfriend.

One commented: “He’s a lucky sod!!

While Paul Chuckle, who is actually Sophie’s uncle, shared: “Hun?? We didn’t know you’d got a hun X.”

Replying to the TV star, Sophie wrote: “He’s not my boyfriend uncle Paul, he’s my friend from work.”

And it appears not much has changed, with Sophie recently revealing she is still very much single.

Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford has cleared up romance rumours (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox’s Sophie Sandiford clears up romance rumours

Opening up on dating speculation, the Channel 4 star told Metro: “He [Danny] was made up with that. I call him Dan from the Daily Mail now.

“He was so chuffed but I think I’m barking up the wrong tree with Dan. I’m definitely not his type.

“So no, definitely single. Nothing really going on.”

Meanwhile, the same can’t be said for older brother Pete.

Sophie and Pete on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4 )

Who is Gogglebox’s Pete Sandiford dating?

Earlier this month, Pete took to Instagram to share a snap alongside his stunning girlfriend Paige.

The shot marked the first for the couple on social media.

The 26-year-old captioned the post: “My Mrs and best mate, what more could I ask for, don’t worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend.”

It seems Pete has been with his girlfriend for some time as a friend commented: “Finally!”

Pete and Sophie first joined Gogglebox back in 2018.

Away from the Channel 4 hit, they still have their “everyday” careers – Sophie works as a shop window dresser while Pete has a job in the insurance industry.

The siblings, from Blackpool, also have a brother named Harry and a sister called Lucy.

