Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – Why did Tristan and Liv split?

Liv Bentley and Tristan Phipps shared a pic together on Instagram last week but tonight’s episode of Made in Chelsea: Mallorca confirms the pair are back together.

Here’s everything we know…

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – Liv shared this photo on Instagram last week…

The two first hinted that they were back together when Liv shared this photo of the pair on Instagram last week with a heart emoji.

The couple shared with OK! Magazine about how they got back together, with Tristan saying: “I was actually on a date – or a liaison, let’s call it – at that club one night, and then Liv walked in with her friends.

“I hadn’t seen her in person for around five months and I just thought to myself, ‘Oh f**k, I’m still in love with her’.

Olivia Bentley with fellow Made in Chelsea co-stars (Credit: Channel 4)

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – First episode confirms their relationship

At the start of the first episode of Made in Chelsea: Mallorca, Liv insisted to Julius and Miles that she is “single” and “happy to be.”

Tristan also seemed to show an interest in newcomer India, when he invited her to stay in Mallorca with the rest of the gang.

When Julius confided in Liv that he thought Tristan did that on purpose to “get at him”, Liv told Tristan “he better f**cking not be.”

But all seemed well with the couple when Tristan told Liv that “you know very well exactly where my eyes are going at the minute”.

The two then shared a kiss at a beach club party, with Tristan saying he was “bored of hiding”.

While Tristan did question Liv, asking “what is this?”, it seems like they’re in a steady relationship now!

The pair’s first kiss was on camera (Credit: Channel 4/Youtube)

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – Liv Bentley and Tristan Phipps’ relationship timeline…

The two began as friends, as Tristan was with Made in Chelsea star Verity and Liv was with another cast member.

But after getting close in the coronavirus lockdown in Surrey, they realised there was chemistry between them.

In 2020, they shared snaps on Instagram which confirmed their relationship, but the two later split over the pressure of constantly being together in lockdown.

Liv shares with OK!: “There was no breathing room.

“And with the public chipping in at all of our decisions, despite only seeing two minutes of arguments on camera, we couldn’t cope.

“We’d just go for a walk in the park and someone would photograph us, send the pictures to the press and they’d claim we were having a huge argument. Things like that took their toll on us.

“When we decided to get back together this time, we knew we’d be in it for the long run. So we thought, why delay? It just felt like the right time for us. We’re living together on our own terms now, so it’s been a lot more exciting.”

They are currently living together in Liv’s London home.

Made in Chelsea continues Tuesday August 23 at 9pm through to Friday August 26 at 9pm on E4.

