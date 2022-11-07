Made In Chelsea: Every job Julius Cowdrey had before he became a ‘life coach’

Julius Cowdrey joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in series 12 and has become a staple on the series ever since, but what job does he have outside of the show?

Many of the Made In Chelsea stars have pursued impressive careers outside of the E4 reality show.

But no one has switched between different career paths as much as Julius!

So here are all of Julius’ previous jobs, outside of MIC.

Julius Cowdrey used to play for a Cricket team (Credit: E4)

Julius used to play for a cricket team

Julius comes from a very successful cricketing background.

His grandfather Colin Cowdrey was a cricketer who played for Oxford University, Kent Country Cricket Club and was a captain for England.

His father Chris was also a former English cricketer and played for Kent.

Julius also followed in his family’s footsteps and played for Sevenoaks cricket club.

The reality star played for the cricket club for five years until he eventually decided to quit.

Made In Chelsea: Julius had a job as the director of Creative Cow Agency

Made In Chelsea star Julius was also the director of Creative Cow Agency in London.

According to LinkedIn, Creative Cow is a business that “helps businesses develop their digital identity by creating and managing social media strategies”.

He also described himself on LinkedIn as a “social media and content specialist”.

Some of the clients Julius previously worked with are Belstaff, Sprite, Fresh Fitness Food and Stardust Festival.

Julius was a singer

The reality star developed a passion for singing at a young age and started writing songs when he was only 16.

Julius has done gigs at many fancy venues including The Troubadour in London and Bar Lubitsch in West Hollywood.

He also left Made In Chelsea for a while in 2017 to pursue a career in music.

For now, Julius currently has two singles.

One is called 7 Roads (I See You) which peaked at number one on the UK Official iTunes Singer-Songwriter chart and number two on the Spotify UK Viral Chart.

The other single was called Everyday which was released in March.

Julius also covered The Sign Of The Times by former One Direction member Harry Styles.

Julius Cowdrey auditioned for The Voice (Credit: E4)

Julius Cowdrey was on The Voice

In 2020, Julius made an appearance on the singing competition show, The Voice.

The star performed at the Blind Auditions and sang his own song Take Me Home.

But unfortunately, no one turned round for him.

However, Megahn Trainor did say that he was a “great songwriter”.

Julius and his twin brother launched their own life coaching business together (Credit: E4)

Made In Chelsea: Julius now has a job as a life coach

As well as being a reality TV personality and a pop sensation, Julius also launched a new life coaching business.

He and his twin brother both share an account on Instagram called @cowdreycoaches, where they both share inspirational videos.

Julius’ life coaching videos teach how to have confidence and self-respect.

Julius announced that he was going to become a life coach during the last series.

However, his news had a bit of a mixed reaction from his co-stars.

When Reza found out about Julius’ new career, he said: “He’s a life coach? Doesn’t he live at home with his mum?

“He’s a trainer on how to ruin lives, is that what it is?”

Tristan also added: “You’ve got to have your own [bleep] in order before you can coach other before.”

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, November 7 on E4.

