Made In Chelsea: Where does Olivia Bentley get her money from?

When she isn’t taking artsy photographs, she’s sipping strawberry liqueur and gossiping with her friends on the reality series.

But who is she and is she back together with Tristan?

Here’s everything you need to know about Olivia Bentley and her history on Made In Chelsea.

Olivia Bentley joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2016 (Credit: E4)

Who is Olivia Bentley?

Olivia joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2016 and she has been a staple on the reality show ever since.

There was quite a lot of drama when Olivia first joined the series!

After Toff confessed her feelings for Francis Boulle, Liv and Francis slept together, leaving Toff absolutely heartbroken.

The pair briefly dated for a while, but it wasn’t meant to be.

The reality star also made an appearance in Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Olivia starred alongside Joshua Ritchie, who she was then linked with after filming the series.

However, Olivia denied the rumours in an interview with Grazia saying: “Obviously now I’m not dating anyone because I’m stuck in my house for three months. Yeah we do like each other. I don’t really know how to explain it- I don’t personally think we will end up together.”

Olivia Bentley went to school at Bradfield College (Credit: E4)

Where did Olivia Bentley go to school?

Olivia went to school at Bradfield College.

Bradfield College is a boarding school that costs a hefty £28,000 a year.

What do Olivia Bentley’s parents do?

Olivia’s parents are Kevin and Kate Bentley.

The pair made a brief appearance on Made In Chelsea in series 15 to discuss Liv’s relationship with Digby.

And they were pretty brutal!

According to LinkedIn, Olivia’s father, Kevin, is the Managing Director at Bentley Group.

Olivia has also previously said that she is the great-great-granddaughter of the founder of Bentley Motors.

However, the brand has since denied her claims. Awkward!

Olivia Bentley is a nude photographer (Credit: E4)

What does Olivia Bentley do for a living?

When she’s not creating drama on Made In Chelsea, Olivia Bentley is a nude photographer.

Olivia has made lots of cool and arty content and she’s often held photo exhibitions for her artwork during her time on Made In Chelsea.

Olivia is also the co-founder and CEO of Jomo London, which sells luxury CBD infused body oils.

Olivia Bentley has opened up about her alopecia in the past (Credit: E4)

Does Olivia Bentley have alopecia?

Olivia does have alopecia and she’s previously opened up about her hair-loss.

Talking to Grazia, she explained: “I was only ever self-conscious about it when I was younger, and then through the years, I sort of just got on with it and sort of accepted it.

“But when I was younger, it was harder because I remember having boyfriends and they’d say like comments or I’d always be clipping in extensions.”

Olivia and Tristan are currently living together in Olivia’s flat (Credit: E4)

Is Olivia Bentley still with Tristan?

Olivia and Tristan have recently confirmed that their relationship is back on and they’ve moved in together!

The couple admitted that they rekindled their romance after a drunken night out at Raffles nightclub in London.

Olivia also confirmed their romance on her Instagram after she posted a cute photo of the pair and captioned it with a heart emoji.

But this isn’t the first time Olivia and Tristan have moved in together.

In 2020, when the pair first got together, they attempted to live together during lockdown.

However, they admitted that they ‘struggled’ due to not being able to ‘escape’ one another.

Olivia told Ok! magazine: “There was no breathing room. And with the public chipping in at all of our decisions, despite only seeing two minutes of arguments on camera, we couldn’t cope.”

But Olivia and Tristan are enjoying living together much more, now that it’s ‘on our own terms’.

Talking about Tristan recently moving in, Olivia said: “It just felt like the right time for us. We’re living together on our own terms now, so it’s been a lot more exciting.”

Why did Olivia and Digby split?

Olivia and Digby had a very tumultuous and on and off relationship, after meeting for the first time on a modelling shoot.

However, the pair finally called it quits, during a messy break up in the Croatia spin-off in 2018.

Talking about their break up, Liv told the Daily Mail: “Digby never listened when I tried to talk to him. I would have a conversation about things and if it didn’t go well we’d have an argument in Croatia and because everyone else was there, they’d get involved and it all just turned nasty.

“They would then have a go at me. And yet they’re my friends too.”

Digby also said: “It was just full on- I lived with her, I work with her. Afterwards, I just wanted to get back to England and have time apart.”

What happened between Olivia and Julius?

Olivia and Julius Cowdrey used to be inseparable on Made In Chelsea.

However, their friendship turned sour after Julius said some mean things behind Liv’s back and hinted that she was ‘easy’.

Shortly after, Julius took a break from the series.

But when he returned in series 20, the pair continued to have a few arguments between them.

They eventually squashed their issues in series 21, however they’re still not exactly the best of friends.

Made In Chelsea will return on Monday, October 17, on E4.

