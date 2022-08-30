MAFSA star Ella Ding joining the cast of Made In Chelsea

Made In Chelsea has announced that they’re welcoming a new cast member Ella Ding onto the show this autumn.

And she may look familiar to you if you’ve seen the latest series of MAFSA!

Ella Ding was a bride in series 9 of Married At First Sight Australia and now she’s looking to ruffle some feathers on Made In Chelsea in an unexpected crossover.

Made In Chelsea welcomes MAFSA star Ella Ding onto the show (Credit: E4)

Ella Ding joins the cast of Made In Chelsea

Ella Ding has won Australia over after her appearance on MAFSA and now she’s set to conquer the UK as she joins the cast of Made In Chelsea.

The news was announced on the E4 show’s official Instagram.

In the post, the beautician posed next to a Chelsea street sign in London.

They captioned it: “The sun may have set on Mallorca but there’s a new ray of sunshine coming to Chelsea this autumn.”

Ella Ding also took to her Instagram stories to share the exciting news.

She said: “I’ve woken up this morning with a lot of DMs. Obviously the cat is out of the bag to why I’ve been in London.

“So I will be appearing on the next season of Made In Chelsea.”

The former MAFSA bride added: “I don’t really know what I can and can’t say right now but the cat’s out of the bag – I will be on Made In Chelsea and I think it comes out next month so I guess you have to tune in to see how little old Ella goes.

“Wish me luck, because I might need it.”

We’re confident that Ella Ding will fit in with the MIC crowd, as this isn’t obviously her first time in a reality TV series!

Ella rose to fame after she starred in the Australian version of Married At First Sight.

The series saw strangers being paired with each other by relationship experts and they meet for the first time at the altar.

Ella was coupled with model Mitch Eynaud but, despite their great chemistry, the pair split shortly after attending the MAFSA reunion party.

Fans are looking forward to seeing Ella Ding join the cast of Made In Chelsea (Credit: E4)

MAFSA viewers are thrilled to see Ella Ding join the MIC cast

MAFSA viewers can’t wait to see Ella Ding’s storyline on Made In Chelsea.

Many fans couldn’t get over the news and took to Instagram to congratulate Ella for landing the role.

One viewer wrote: “I am so excited for this!!!”

Another commented: “@ellamayding is a true queen. How excitingggggg.”

Someone else said: “Can’t wait to see @ellamayding ruffle some feathers on @e4chelsea. She had her fair share of reality TV on Married At First Sight Australia.”

A fourth added: “OMG two worlds colliding and I love it!!!!”

