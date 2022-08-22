Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – India Hovendon: everything we know!

India Hovenden joins Made in Chelsea: Mallorca tonight but what do we know about her and what’s her “big secret” with another star on the show?

Here’s everything we know…

India is a model and a PA (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is India Hovenden? How old is she?

India Hovenden is 25 and a Chelsea resident, living in the Royal Borough her whole life. She rarely ventures out of it other than to spend her summer in Mallorca.

Read More: Made in Chelsea’s Maeva breaks silence on ‘secret’ nuptials as fans spot ‘wedding band’

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – Is India a model?

India currently works as a PA to the Editor in Chief at Vogue, and also models for London-based agency MOT models.

She trained at the Oxford Business and Media School, earning an Executive PA Diploma there.

According to the modelling agency, India is 5’9″.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Grace Hovenden (@indiagrace.h)

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – What is India Hovenden’s “big secret”?

E4 has shared hints that India has a “big secret” as she joins the show, but what is it?

Earlier this year, Julius Cowdrey was outed for having had a mystery woman in his bed the same night he’d been on a date with Tabitha Willett – which, at the time, he denied and said they were just friends.

The summer trip to Mallorca will finally unveil the truth as India is Julius’ mystery woman.

India insists that the two did sleep together that night, but Julius denied this at the time.

Channel 4 says to “expect fireworks when they come face to face in front of the whole gang”!

How does India Hovenden know Julius Cowdrey?

The pair met back in 2019, when India was working at Fulham spinning studio ‘Ride Republic’. Old Instagram comments on India’s Instagram confirm the pair.

The two reportedly hit if off, becoming ‘more than friends’ in June 2020.

But for the past two years, Julius and India have had an on/off relationship which she describes as “being boyfriend and girlfriend without the label”.

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca cast (Credit: Channel 4)

Read More: Made In Chelsea: Mallorca start date confirmed with brand new schedule

Who else is in Made in Chelsea: Mallorca with the newcomers?

Alongside India and three other newcomers, these Made in Chelsea originals will be out in Mallorca: Olivia Bentley, Miles Nazaire, Emily Blackwell, Maeva D’Ascanio, James Taylor, Ollie Locke-Locke and Gareth Locke-Locke.

Digby Edgley, Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam Prince also join.

Maybe India will hit it off with someone from the gang…

Made in Chelsea episodes one to five will air Monday August 22 through to Friday August 26 on E4.

Are you a fan of newcomer India? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.