Made In Chelsea: Mallorca start date confirmed with brand new schedule

The cast of Made In Chelsea will be heading off to the sunny island, Mallorca, on our screens very soon for a five-part series.

The new series promises a “cocktail of love, laughter and drama” and a mysterious ex is also set to enter the villa.

So when does it start?

Here’s everything we know about the start date for Made In Chelsea: Mallorca.

MIC: Mallorca will air on Monday 22 August (Credit: E4)

When does Made In Chelsea Mallorca start?

The start date for Made In Chelsea: Mallorca has been revealed which means the wait for the summer special is almost over!

Made In Chelsea’s summer special has now been confirmed to start on Monday, August 22 at 9pm on E4.

So mark up your calendars because you definitely don’t want to miss this drama-filled series!

The reality series confirmed the news on their Instagram.

They said: “IT’S GIVING HOT SEXY DRAMA as the gang are stunning it up in Mallorca! Bask every night for five nights with BRAND NEW Made In Chelsea: Mallorca starting Monday 22 August! #MadeInChelsea.”

The series will also be shorter than usual with only five episodes and each episode will also be 60 minutes long.

But we can expect that each episode will still be jam-packed with drama!

Made In Chelsea will air every night until Friday 26 August (Credit: E4)

Made In Chelsea summer special schedule shake-up

Not only is the summer series a lot shorter but it will also be getting a schedule change too!

Instead of weekly instalments, Made In Chelsea will be shaking things up and running through from Monday August 22 to Friday August 26.

Made In Chelsea revealed the shocking news on its Instagram saying: “Public Service Announcement: Made In Chelsea Mallorca. Every Night from Monday 22 August – Friday 26 August at 9pm.”

The show captioned the post: “A summer date for your diary! #MadeInChelsea.”

This means that fans will be treated to an episode a night of Made In Chelsea that whole week!

Made In Chelsea Mallorca starts on Monday 22 August at 9pm on E4.

