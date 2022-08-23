Made in Chelsea: What age is Digby Edgley? Who has he dated before?

As Made in Chelsea: Mallorca continues this week, eyes have been turning to Digby Edgley as he continues to find himself in drama on the show.

Who has he dated before? And what age is he?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Digby has starred in Made in Chelsea since 2017 (Credit: E4)

What age is Digby Edgley?

Digby Edgley was born on January 20 1995, making him 27 years old.

He started appearing on Made in Chelsea back in 2017 in series 14, aged 22.

What height is Digby Edgley?

According to his modelling agency, the model and Made in Chelsea star is 6’1.

Made in Chelsea: Where is Digby Edgley from and where did he go to school?

Digby was born in Bath in Somerset and was raised with his sister Molly.

He attended the Millfield School in Somerset; the private school boasts alumni such as Lily Allen and Romeo Beckham.

He told The Sun: “At school, I was the short, chubby kid. I had really bad learning difficulties so I wasn’t the most academic.

He adds: “I did get bullied at school. I was an easy target.”

He now lives in Chelsea in London.

Digby has had a career in modelling since leaving school (Credit: E4)

Made in Chelsea – Digby Edgley’s job and net worth

Digby reportedly has a net worth of just over £1 million in GBP.

After leaving school, he moved to South Africa seeking out a professional golfing career, but quickly lost the love of the game.

Digby initially pursued a career path in personal training, taking advantage of his new passion for fitness.

He then was scouted by PROMOD modelling agency and started modelling at events including the Monaco Grand Prix, the Britsh Grand Prix and Glastonbury.

He spent three months modelling in South Africa just before the coronavirus pandemic hit, which led him to come back to the UK.

In 2021, he launched Ping Culture, an app to find popular venues and experiences.

Is Digby single? Who has he previously dated?

Digby is currently single, which he said he was very happy about in the most recent episode of Made in Chelsea: Mallorca.

The star has previously stated his bullying in school affected his confidence and he didn’t start dating until he was 21.

Digby was previously in a serious relationship with his Made in Chelsea co-star Liv Bentley.

The two got together in the series 14 finale, and became serious very quickly.

But the couple split up at the end of the Croatia special of the show, as they couldn’t agree on their future as a couple.

They then once again got back together in 2019, before splitting up once again as Digby left for South Africa to model in early 2020.

Reflecting on the relationship he told the Sun: “My relationship with Liv was nought to one hundred within a split second. It was all very quick, but it felt right at the time.”

The two have remained friends.

In the last season of Made in Chelsea, Digby started dating Emma Walsh.

Things were looking good for the couple until it was revealed that Emma had been texting fellow co-star Tristan Phipps.

Digby was understandably hurt and after some convincing from his close friend Julius, the couple decided to call it quits.

We’ll have to see who he shows an interest in whilst out in Mallorca…

Made in Chelsea continues Tuesday August 23 at 9pm through to Friday August 26 at 9pm on E4.

