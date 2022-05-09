Made In Chelsea: Are Digby and Emma still together?

Emma Walsh and Digby Edgley were a new couple on Made in Chelsea at the start of this series.

The pair were looking out to be one of Made in Chelsea’s happiest couples until they were caught in a love triangle with co-star Tristan Phipps.

And it looks like there’s still more drama on the horizon in tonight’s episode (May 9).

So are Emma and Digby still together?

Here’s what we know.

Reality star Emma Walsh joined the series as Digby Edgley’s love interest (Credit: E4)

Emma Walsh and Digby on Made in Chelsea

Emma Walsh shocked everyone when she returned to the cast of Made in Chelsea this series.

The reality star was introduced as Digby’s love interest and the new couple were seen looking loved up and cosy together throughout the series.

Things appeared to be doing really well for the pair until it was revealed that Emma had been texting fellow co-star Tristan Phipps.

I still feel for her so much. And I’m just so confused because I feel like maybe I had bolted too quickly.

That’s got to hurt!

However, this hasn’t been the first time Emma Walsh has had two men fighting over her.

Fans of the show may have also recognised the star from when she was in a love triangle with Ollie Locke and Spencer Matthews.

The explosive love triangle ended on bad terms and Ollie and Emma didn’t keep in touch until they were reunited earlier this series.

Awkward!

Digby Edgley confesses that he still has feelings for Emma Walsh on Made In Chelsea (Credit: E4)

Are they still together?

As far as we know, Digby and Emma Walsh are no longer together.

After Digby found out that Emma had been messaging Tristan, the pair decided to call it quits.

However, in the preview for tonight’s episode Digby reveals that he still has feelings for Emma.

He said: “I still feel for her so much. And I’m just so confused because I feel like maybe I had bolted too quickly.”

So will Digby get a second chance with Emma?

Find out in tonight’s episode (May 9) at 9pm on E4.

