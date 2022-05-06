The Terror: Infamy is a new Friday night drama series on BBC Two which promises to scare your pants off – so who’s in the cast?

The second run of the spooky anthology series stars Star Trek legend George Takei.

He portrays Nobuhiro Yamato, a member of an American-Japanese community who is forced into an internment camp during WWII.

Here’s everything you need to know!

The cast of spooky anthology series The Terror: Infamy (Credit: BBC Two)

Who plays Nobuhiro Yamato in the cast of The Terror: Infamy?

Star Trek legend George Takei appears as Nobuhiro Yamato – Yamato-san – in the 10-parter The Terror: Infamy.

Yamato-San is one of the American-Japanese citizens who are forced into internment camps during WWII.

In fact, this really happened to the actor before he was famous.

As a young Japanese American he was deemed an “enemy of the country”.

George and his family were relegated to internment camps in the wake of the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Of course, George Takei survived the ordeal and went on to become a famous actor.

He is most famous for his portrayal of Hikaru Sulu, helmsman of the USS Enterprise on Star Trek.

George – who is still going strong at 85 – played Mr Sulu in the sci-fi series and films.

He’s been acting since 1955, and even took part in series eight of I’m A Celebrity…

The openly gay star actor came third, losing to runner-up Martina Navratilova and winner Joe Swash.

Other significant TV roles include Kaito Nakamura in Heroes from 2007 to 2010, and Kagema Fukanaga in Supah Ninjas!

George Takei as Nobuhiro Yamato in The Terror: Infamy (Credit: BBC Two)

Who plays Chester Nakayama?

US-born Derek Mio plays Chester Nakayama, a son of Japanese born immigrants who are sent to the internment camp.

He joins the US army, and that’s when things get seriously weird.

Actor Derek, 39, is perhaps best known for portraying the recurring character Wade Matthews on the ABC Family series Greek.

He’s been on our screens since 2006, when he appeared in the film Purity as Matt Kim.

Derek went on to appear in the TV series The War at Home, Gigantic, Day One, and The Good Wife.

He played Elliot in Spooked, and recently popped up as Dustin in Grey’s Anatomy.

Derek Mio as Chester Nakayama (Credit: BBC Two)

The Terror: Infamy cast – Miki Ishikawa plays Amy Yoshida

Miki Ishikawa, 30, plays Amy Yoshida in the cast of The Terror: Infamy on BBC Two.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans will recognise her as Leah.

Her first TV role was as Vicky in Zoey 101 in 2005.

After that she won the role of Naoko North in the 2005 Dennis Quaid film Yours, Mine & Ours.

In 2009, she played a version of herself in Yo Teach…!

Miki has since portrayed Cynthia Chen in Hit, and popped up in episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Miki Ishikawa as Amy Yoshida in the cast of The Terror: Infamy (Credit: BBC Two)

Kiki Sukezane plays Yuko

Thirty-three year old Kiki Sukezane plays Yuko.

She’s portrayed Nuko in TV series The Yokai King, and Aiko Watanabe in Lost in Space.

Kiki is perhaps most famous for playing Miko Otomo in Heroes Reborn from 2015 to 2016, and Sakura in Westworld.

Other notable performances include her roles in Code Name Mirage, and Earthquake Bird.

She’ll soon reprise her role of Nuko in the film The Yokai King.

Kiki Sukezane as Yuko Tanabe in The Terror: Infamy (Credit: BBC Two)

Who plays Luz Ojeda in the cast of The Terror: Infamy?

Actress Cristina Rodlo, 31, stars as Luz Ojeda.

Cristina was born in Mexico and has been on our screens since 2011 when she starred in the film Red Hook Black as Eva.

She’s appeared in plenty of Spanish-language TV series, including Pacientes, Las Trampas del Deseo, and Dos Lunas.

In 2019, she starred as Yaritza in the TV series Too Old to Die Young.

She went on to portray Rosa Alvarez in 68 Whiskey, and Ambar in the film No One Gets Out Alive.

Cristina Rodlo stars as Luz Ojeda (Credit: BBC Two)

Who plays Henry Nakayama in The Terror: Infamy?

Shingo Usami portrays Henry Nakayama.

The actor was recently seen portraying Akira Hashimoto in the TV series Invasion.

He’s been acting since 2000, and has appeared in TV series including The Pacific, and The Strip.

He’s also appeared in films such as Unbroken, Paper Planes and Backyard Ashes.

Naoko Mori as Asako Nakayama, and Shingo Usami as Henry Nakayama (Credit: BBC Two)

Naoko Mori stars as Asako Nakayama

Actress Naoko Mori, 50, stars as Asako Nakayama in the cast of The Terror: Infamy.

Viewers might recognise her from her role as Yasuko Namba in the film Everest, or from her performance as Yoko Uno in Lennon Naked opposite Christopher Eccleston.

From 2006 to 2008, she played Toshiko Sato in Torchwood.

Absolutely Fabulous fans will know her as Sarah, a role she played one and off from 1992 to 2011.

She also played Mariko Harris in Psychos, Mie Nishi-Kawa in Casualty, and voiced Momakase in Big Hero 6: The Series.

The Terror: Infamy starts on Friday May 06 2022 at 9pm on BBC Two.

