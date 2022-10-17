Made in Chelsea: How old is Maeva? All the ages of the current cast

The Made in Chelsea cast have kept us entertained for years – but what are their ages?

From cheating scandals to shocking proposals, the reality stars have never failed to stir the drama.

So how old are they all now?

Here’s what we know.

Digby Edgley is 26 years old (Credit: E4)

Made in Chelsea cast ages: Digby Edgley

Age: 27

Digby Edgley returned the series this year after leaving it in 2019, following his break up with Olivia Bentley.

Before appearing on Made in Chelsea, Digby was a personal trainer and a semi-professional golfer.

Ollie Locke-Locke is 34 years old (Credit: E4)

Ollie Locke-Locke

Age: 35

Ollie Locke joined Made in Chelsea in 2011.

Since then, the reality star has written a book about his experiences on the series, competed in the 2014 series of Celebrity Big Brother and even acted in his first Hollywood movie called Greed.

Sophie Habboo is 27 years old (Credit: E4)

Sophie Habboo

Age: 29

Sophie joined Made in Chelsea for series 14.

The star’s previous boyfriends include Alex Mytton and Sam Thompson, but she has been dating Jamie Laing since 2019 and the pair are even engaged.

Olivia Bentley is 27 years old (Credit: E4)

Made in Chelsea cast ages: Olivia Bentley

Age: 27

Olivia Bentley has romanced fellow Chelsea residents Fredrik Ferrer and Francis Boulle over the years.

She was even linked with TOWIE’s Demi Sims!

However, towards the end of 2020, the pair ended their relationship and Olivia moved on with her fellow cast mate Tristan Phipps.

Gareth Locke-Locke is 31 years old (Credit: E4)

Gareth Locke-Locke

Age: 32

Gareth tied the knot with Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke in 2020.

The pair are still happily married and have recently announced that they are planning to start a family with the help of a surrogate.

Tiffany Watson is 28 years old (Credit: E4)

Tiffany Watson

Age: 28

Tiffany Watson is Lucy Watson’s younger sister who joined the cast in 2012.

In 2018, Tiffany and Lucy opened their own vegan restaurant called Tell Your Friends but it sadly closed in 2020.

Maeva D’Ascanio is 30 years old (Credit: E4)

Maeva D’Ascanio

Age: 30

Maeva D’Ascanio arrived onto our screens for the 17th series of Made in Chelsea.

And has since had an explosive time on the series!

Born in Paris, Maeva now lives in London and is an ambassador for luxury jewellery brand King Jewells London.

Fred Ferrier is 31 years old (Credit: E4)

Made In Chelsea cast ages: Fred Ferrier

Age: 32

Fred Ferrier is a musician who can play the piano and violin.

He even released his own Christmas single Feliz Navidad in 2017.

Tristan Phipps is 24 years old (Credit: E4)

Tristan Phipps

Age: 24

Tristan Phipps joined the show in 2018.

When he’s not causing drama on the E4 reality series, Tristan also works as a walking safari guide at the Kruger National Park in South Africa.

Paris Smith is 23 years old (Credit: E4)

Made In Chelsea cast ages: Paris Smith

Age: 23

Paris joined MIC for the 20th season in 2020.

A model and a socialite, Paris has worked for Chic Sports, Body London, Gucci and is an advocate for animal welfare.

James Taylor is 26 years old (Credit: E4)

James Taylor

Age: 26

James Taylor joined the cast in 2018.

The reality star is known for playing Verity and Eliza, after he took them both to Paris and told them that they were “the only girl he would do that for”.

Emily Blackwell is 26 years old (Credit: E4)

Emily Blackwell

Age: 26

Model Emily Blackwell joined Made in Chelsea in 2016, as Jessica Woodley’s friend.

The star also hangs around with Kate Moss’s younger sister Lottie Moss and has her own lingerie company, UYC London.

Harvey Armstrong is 25 years old (Credit: E4)

Harvey Armstrong

Age: 25

Harvey joined Made in Chelsea in 2019 and has since caused a lot of drama on screen.

Besides in career in TV, Harvey also runs The Innovative Brewing Co and plays rugby for Gibraltar.

Verity Bowditch is 26 years old (Credit: E4)

Verity Bowditch

Age: 26

James Taylor’s ex Verity Bowditch joined MIC during the 17th season in 2019.

Verity also has a degree in Biomedical Science and works as a pilates instructor.

Reza Amiri-Garroussi is 34 years old (Credit: E4)

Reza Amiri-Garroussi

Age: 34

Reza first appeared on Made in Chelsea in series 18 when Sam Thompson introduced him as his friend.

Now, he is on the show with his girlfriend Ruby Adler.

Ruby Adler is 26 years old (Credit: E4)

Made In Chelsea cast ages: Ruby Adler

Age: 26

Ruby was first introduced in 2020 as Reza Amiri-Garroussi’s girlfriend.

The TV star studied at the London College of Fashion for three years and now works for the famous modelling agency Storm as an agent.

Miles Nazaire is 26 years old (Credit: E4)

Miles Nazaire

Age: 26

Miles Nazaire joined the show in series 18 but left the following series after his ex Maeva D’Ascanio and his best mate James Taylor started dating.

He eventually returned to the series from season 21 onwards.

Julius Cowdrey is 29 years old (Credit: E4)

Made In Chelsea cast ages: Julius Cowdrey

Age: 29

Julius Cowdery previously left Made in Chelsea to pursue a music career and he even appeared on The Voice 2020.

However, just like Miles Nazaire he returned to the series in season 21.

Inga Valentiner is 30 years old (Credit: E4)

Inga Valentiner

Age: 30

A friend of Tiffany Watson’s, Inga Valentiner joined the series in 2021 after living in Bali for the last few years.

Read more: Made In Chelsea: Who did James cheat on Maeva with? Have they split?

Made in Chelsea airs at 9pm on Mondays on E4.

Who is your favourite Made in Chelsea character? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.