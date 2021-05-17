Made In Chelsea cast member Ollie Locke has confirmed his intention to start IVF treatment and surrogacy for a family.

The reality TV star revealed his and husband Gareth Locke’s latest plans on Instagram yesterday (Sunday May 16).

Ollie joked with fans they had decided to live in the US for a while. And from there they intend to begin their journey to becoming parents just like “another Chelsea-based couple”.

Made In Chelsea cast members Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke are looking forward to starting a family (Credit: MIC YouTube)

Surrogacy plans announced by Made In Chelsea’s Ollie and Gareth

Ollie spoke for the pair of them as he revealed during his Insta post that the couple had already travelled to the US. He also stressed how their journey was in keeping with coronavirus restrictions.

He wrote: “Respectfully and excitingly we wanted to post and make an announcement that we have travelled across the world and under medical exemptions to begin our IVF and surrogacy journey.

“We know you have loved watching our journey so far and we can’t wait to take you on the adventure with us on the other side of the world and with any luck we might have some very good news for you in the coming months!”

The statement ended: “We hope our followers understand and support us in this journey and that you appreciate the circumstances that have allowed us to travel outside of a normal situation.”

How long have Ollie and Gareth been together?

Ollie and Gareth are believed to have known each other for over a decade.

However, they only started dating in 2018. And many fans were shocked to discover that Ollie and Gareth were engaged after only a few months of seeing one another… before it was revealed they were even together!

We realised that what we had both been looking for was standing in front of us all along.

Sharing an image showing their engagement announcement in The Times, Ollie celebrated: “Earlier this year we realised that what we had both been looking for was standing in front of us all along.”

When did they get married?

Ollie and Gareth – who use the surname Locke-Locke – got wed in December 2020.

According to reports the lavish two-day bash included a ceremony at the Natural History Museum.

Thousands of candles and white flowers reportedly festooned the romantic scene.

Made In Chelsea pal Binky Felstead was on hand to make an emotional speech. And Lydia Bright, Pearl Mackie and Tiffany Watson were also in attendance.

Gareth reflected: “It was something I will remember for the rest of my life and it was perfect.”

Ollie and Gareth got hitched last December (Credit: Made In Chelsea YouTube)

The couple have opened up about their hopes to be parents on several occasions.

Ollie said to Hello magazine around the time of their wedding: “As soon as you say ‘I do’, it’s the start of a great adventure. And this is something that we have wanted for a long time. Now let’s see if we can create a family – that’s the next stage.”

And back in March he also told fans that plans for surrogacy had been going on for months – and delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He promised: “Whatever happens and through the ups and downs, we are going to take you all on our journey.”

