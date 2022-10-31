Made In Chelsea: Ruby and Reza relationship timeline – all the cheating scandals

Ruby and Reza from Made In Chelsea have had an on and off relationship for over a decade.

Reza didn’t show off much of his girlfriend on the E4 show until series 20.

But once Ruby joined the cast, there has been nothing but endless drama for the both of them.

So, here’s a timeline of Ruby and Reza’s relationship on Made In Chelsea.

Made In Chelsea’s Ruby and Reza have had an on and off relationship for over a decade (Credit: E4)

Reza was caught messaging Verity

Ruby and Reza have been dating for more than 10 years, ever since they were both in school.

The pair started on the show as a couple in 2020 and were introduced as close friends of Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott.

Their relationship has been on and off again ever since they joined the series.

But things took a turn for the worse when Julius and Miles found messages that Reza had been sending to other girls.

Julius, whose reputation with women is appalling, and Miles accused Reza of cheating on Ruby after they found messages that Reza sent to multiple girls while he was still dating Ruby.

The pair then decided to confront Reza saying: “We hear you’ve been texting multiple girls!

“There’s a girl you’ve been messaging who’s in the house, Ruby is probably going to find out… you messaged Verity on multiple occasions, and she’s come up to us this morning and showed us the messages.”

Ruby then walked in on the conversation and took Reza’s phone to inspect the messages.

But she was shocked to find a message to Verity that said: “When are you going to dump Tristan?”

However, Reza tried to explain that his message was a joke.

He claimed: “I used to call her Bow-ditch-a-man. Her surname is Bowditch, okay? It was a joke.”

Reza also told Ruby that he had nothing to hide.

He told her: “Rubs I’ll show you the whole conversation, I’ve got nothing to hide, this is embarrassing.”

Miles and Ruby were flirting together after she broke up with Reza (Credit: E4)

Ruby and Reza end their decade long relationship

Ruby and Reza eventually ended their decade-long relationship last year, after Reza caught Ruby cheating on him.

After Reza confronted Ruby, she told him: “I can’t help but feel like I’m stuck in this rut. What was such a happy, fun relationship has become a weight and there’s no fun anymore.

“We’ve had so many problems for so long and I don’t want to live my life like that anymore.”

It also seemed that Made In Chelsea star Miles may have been swooping in.

The reality star repeatedly told Ruby to “hurry up and break up with your boyfriend” and more than hinted that he was after Ruby himself.

However, Ruby insisted that the two were just friends.

She said: “My break-up of however many years with the man I love so much has nothing to do with Miles, he’s been a good friend.”

Made In Chelsea: Ruby follows a footballer on Instagram

Ruby and Reza finally got back together after they reconciled between series 22 and 23.

Things looked to be going well for the couple, until Ruby went on a night out in series 23.

Reza explained to Ollie and Gareth that they’d arranged an evening together, but Ruby bailed on him and decided that she was going to stay out with her friend.

He added that he expected to at least get a message from her but he didn’t get one.

But when he checked his phone in the morning, he could see that she was online at 3.3o am.

He also noticed that she was following a random footballer on Instagram.

Reza eventually confronted Ruby about it but she claimed that she wasn’t following a footballer.

But when Reza said that he screen shotted the follow, she confessed: “I drunkenly followed and quickly unfollowed someone that I didn’t know.”

Furious with Reza’s lack of trust in her, Ruby then decided that it was best to break up with him.

Ruby had a one-night stand

In Made In Chelsea: Mallorca, we found out that Ruby slept with a friend of Reza while they were on a break.

Ruby tried to defend herself and explained that it took place eight months ago when they weren’t together.

However, given Ruby’s history, Reza refused to believe her.

When Ruby asked Reza: “Do you trust me?”

Reza replied: “You slept with a close friend of mine.”

Ruby then ranted: “We weren’t together!”

Things didn’t get better for the pair when James and Maeva announced that they were engaged and expecting a baby boy, as it left Ruby questioning why Rez didn’t want that from her.

Made In Chelsea’s Reza confesses that he cheated on Ruby (Credit: E4)

Reza confesses that he cheated on Ruby

Ruby and Reza haven’t appeared to have patched things over since their row in Made In Chelsea: Mallorca.

The pair have even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

But things look even worse for the pair in the new series of Made In Chelsea, as Ruby discovers that Reza has been hooking up with a mystery girl for the last eight months.

In the first look for episode 4, Miles tells Emily: “You know the girl from last night who was on Reza’s table, they’ve been hooking up for the last eight months.”

The pair then confronted Reza, asking if they’ve been hooking up while he was still with Ruby.

Although Reza confirmed that he didn’t, Emily declared: “I don’t personally believe it.”

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, October 31 on E4.

