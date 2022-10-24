Made In Chelsea: How and why did Miles and Maeva break up?

Made In Chelsea stars Miles and Maeva have had a long and complicated history.

The pair have had plenty of ups and downs in the series, including Maeva sleeping with Miles’s best friend James.

Maeva and James are now engaged and are having a baby together!

But while Maeva has clearly moved on (to some extent!), Miles still seems to be haunted by his past.

So, here’s a rundown of Miles and Maeva’s rocky relationship history.

Maeva joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2019 (Credit: E4)

Made In Chelsea: Miles and Maeva dated for three years

Made In Chelsea‘s infamous heartthrob, Miles, was in a relationship with Maeva for three years and some may say it was the only serious relationship he’s had.

Maeva joined the series after they split in 2019, which sent Miles into a complete shock.

Reacting to Maeva joining the show, Miles told MailOnline that they didn’t hate each other but one had more love for the other.

He said: “Her joining the show was a shock to me. She just popped up. It made me worried.

“In fact, I think you’ll see a more vulnerable side to me really. It’ll be interesting.

“We don’t hate each other. We’re not enemies or anything. But someone has got a bit more love for the other…”

In episode 11 of series 17, they decided to sit down and talk about their relationship.

The pair finally broke up for good on the show and decided to put their three-year relationship to rest.

Maeva even broke down in tears and told Miles to end the confusion once and for all.

She said: “Look me in the eyes and tell me that you see absolutely no future between us.”

Miles then heartbreakingly replied: “Right now, I don’t see any future between us.”

Maeva kissed Miles’ best friend James (Credit: E4)

Maeva kissing James for the first time

Reality TV fans were all shocked in June 2019, when Miles found out that his best friend, James, kissed Maeva!

Maeva explained to Miles that she kissed James which led Miles to break down in tears.

She told him: “Ok, well, basically, James and I we’ve…kissed.”

A shocked Miles then replied: “Don’t tell me that’s true.”

We then later found out that not only did Maeva and James kiss, but they also slept together.

When Maeva told James about everyone’s reaction to them kissing, James said: “What’s going to happen when they find out we’ve slept together?”

From that day on, things have been very tense between the three of them on Made In Chelsea.

Maeva told Miles her plans to propose to James (Credit: E4)

Miles in tears over Maeva’s marriage proposal

After Maeva and James kissed, the pair decided to continue their relationship and see where it went.

Earlier this year, Maeva was still happy in her relationship with James and was eager to tie the knot.

In fact, she was so eager that she was willing to propose herself!

Maeva planned to propose to James herself while they were away in Yorkshire with their friends.

However, when Maeva shared her plans with Miles, he broke down in tears and admitted that he didn’t want her to propose.

The tense scene opened up with Maeva confessing: “I’m going to propose to James tomorrow.”

Visibly shocked by her plan, Miles questioned Maeva: “Uh you’re gonna propose to James?”

However, the scene went from awkward to emotional when Maeva asked Miles if he was okay and he started crying.

He said: “I don’t even know why I’m crying, I’m so sorry.

“Hearing you say that, it is hard. I always thought I’d be the guy to marry you, I don’t know why.”

Made In Chelsea: Miles decides to see a therapist about Maeva

Although Maeva is now engaged to James with a baby on the way, Miles still hasn’t moved on from the French reality star.

In tonight’s episode, Miles ponders on the fact that his relationship with Maeva still haunts him.

He explains: “It’s frustrating because she still, to this day, after five years, thinks that she has power over me and can control how I feel and my romantic life.”

Digby then replies: “I think Maeva has actually caused more damage than you think.”

It’s been five years since the break-up with Maeva, and Miles is still struggling to understand where he stands with her or what he wants from life.

So Miles finally decides to see a therapist in this second episode of the new series of Made In Chelsea.

He says: “There is something that I don’t understand within myself and why I am a certain way. So, I have decided to go and see a therapist.”

So will Miles’s therapist finally help him to get closure in tonight’s episode?

Read more: Made In Chelsea: Where does Olivia Bentley get her money from?

Made In Chelsea series 24 episode 2 airs on Monday 24 October at 9.15pm on E4.

Are you enjoying Made In Chelsea series 24? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.