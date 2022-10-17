Made In Chelsea: Maeva and James relationship timeline

Made In Chelsea couple Maeva and James are one of the most exciting pairings in the show’s history.

From cheating scandals to rejecting proposals, the pair have had their fair share of ups and downs.

But the couple have finally settled down and they’ve recently announced that they’re engaged AND expecting a baby together!

So how long have the couple been together?

Here’s a timeline of James and Maeva’s relationship on the show.

James and Maeva first met in 2019 (Credit: E4)

When did James and Maeva meet for the first time?

Maeva got together with James following a messy break-up with his former best friend, Miles Nazaire.

The pair met for the first time on the summer special in 2019, when Maeva joined the cast of Made In Chelsea.

But although the pair planned to just be friends, they kissed on a night out and allegedly slept together.

Which did not go down well with Miles!

Maeva broke the news to Miles and explained that “there’s this kind of chemistry and I just can’t control it”.

But Miles was furious and, in true MIC fashion, he smashed a glass and walked out of the bar.

There has been on and off tension between the three of them in the series ever since!

Eventually, the pair confirmed their romance and went Instagram official in September 2019.

In March 2020, the pair then moved to Maeva’s native country France for a few months, which meant that they skipped season 19 of Made In Chelsea.

James and Maeva split

In October 2021, James and Maeva went through a bit of a rough patch, as they failed to see eye to eye on things.

Maeva revealed that she was unhappy in her relationship.

After a break, the couple eventually decided to call it quits.

However, they couldn’t stay away from each other for long and by November that same year, they were back together again.

Maeva proposed to James last season (Credit: E4)

James turns down Maeva’s proposal

After years of waiting for James to propose, Maeva finally decided to pop the question herself in the last series.

Speaking to her friend Emily, she said: “Well, I think I’m going to have to do it. I’m gonna have to propose to James.

“Because basically he doesn’t have the balls to do it. I’ve got the balls to do it.”

Maeva planned to propose on a countryside holiday in front of all of her friends.

However, when she got down on one knee, James heartbreakingly said no.

He brutally said: “I can’t say yes, this is silly.

“Never in a million years would I let you propose to me. Why did you think that was a good idea?”

James cheated on Maeva during last season of Made In Chelsea (Credit: E4)

James cheats on Maeva in Made In Chelsea

Shortly after James humiliated Maeva and rejected her proposal, a video of James being unfaithful was leaked.

The video showed James sharing a steamy kiss with a girl after partying at the nightclub Raffles.

Maeva was left devastated and questioned whether she should take him back.

However, eventually Maeva forgave James for his drunken mistake and the pair rekindled their romance.

Made In Chelsea stars James and Maeva announce their engagement

Despite James’ harsh reaction to Maeva’s proposal, the pair are now engaged!

James popped the question in Rome in May 2022, just a few weeks after he rejected Maeva’s proposal.

A source told Daily Mail: “This is everything Maeva has ever wanted.

“She has dreamed of being proposed to since she was a young girl and it finally became a reality last month when James asked her to marry him in Rome.

“Marriage is the ultimate commitment, now they’re engaged Maeva feels reassured and excited about their future, and anything that’s happened before can be forgiven.”

James and Maeva are expecting a baby together (Credit: E4)

Maeva announces that she is pregnant

Not long after the news of their engagement, Maeva announced that she is expecting a baby with James.

Maeva shared the exciting baby news on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A E ⚡️⚡️ (@maevadascanio)

She captioned the post: “I’m so excited to finally share all of the details about James’ surprise proposal, including a look at my gorgeous ring… P.S we’ve also been hiding another secret…”

Maeva also told Hello magazine: “All my dreams are coming true at the same time. I still don’t believe it!

“It’s all amazing – I just want to enjoy it all as much as I can.”

Made In Chelsea returns on Monday, October 17, on E4.

