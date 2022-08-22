Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – Are Emily and Miles together?

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca set off with plenty of drama tonight, especially the blossoming romance between Miles and Emily.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Emily Blackwell with her fellow Made in Chelsea: Mallorca co-stars (Credit: Channel 4)

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – Miles and Emily’s romance teased?

Tonight’s episode of Made in Chelsea: Mallorca first teased a romance between Miles and Emily when Liv said that the only “corridor creeping” around their Mallorca villa would be between Miles and Emily.

While Miles confirmed he “loved her” he added they were “just friends.”

But when he later flirted with newcomer Willow, there seemed to be a twinge of jealously from Emily.

Read More: Made In Chelsea cast: who are the richest ever – and where is their worth from?

Miles and Emily have been friends for a long time (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened between Miles and Emily?

Digby asked what was going on between the pair, and Miles shared: “We’ve just had such an amazing friendship and we’ve gone back and forth with will we or won’t we.”

But he shared: “Over the past couple of days I’ve seen Em in a different light.”

Digby said “he could see” a relationship between the two of them.

Miles shared his fears over losing their friendship if things turned romantic, but friends Digby and Gareth encouraged him to share his feelings.

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – What will happen between Em and Miles?

A preview for tomorrow’s episode showed Gareth telling Emily that he thinks Miles is in love with her.

Another clip features Em saying: “I didn’t realise that’s how you felt.”

Miles replied: “I could probably make you happy, because I can, right?”

So maybe a relationship will blossom between the two of them…

Emily was previously in a relationship with Made in Chelsea star Harvey Armstrong (Credit: Channel 4)

The relationship history of Miles and Emily

Emily Blackwell was previously with fellow Made in Chelsea star Harvey Armstrong, before the pair split earlier this year.

Miles previously confronted Harvey to treat Emily better last year, setting off the first spark between them.

Miles Nazaire was previously linked to Made in Chelsea star Maeva D’Ascanio, who recently announced her engagement to James Taylor.

He has also been linked to Inga Valentine and Ruby Adler.

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca – Are Emily and Miles currently together?

While the show certainly teased a relationship between the two blossoming in Mallorca, the two have not confirmed a relationship together.

However, Miles did this pic on Instagram at the weekend with Emily, and the pair certainly look close…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles Nazaire (@milesjnazaire)

Read More: Made in Chelsea: How old is Maeva? All the ages of the current cast

A fan comments: “If by the end of next week you and Emily aren’t a couple I’ll be soooo disappointed.”

We couldn’t agree more!

Made in Chelsea continues Tuesday, August 23 at 9pm through to Friday August 26 at 9pm on E4.