Made In Chelsea: Julius’ treatment of women branded disgusting – ‘Walking ick’

Made In Chelsea viewers are ‘disgusted’ by the way Julius is treating women this series.

Julius has raised a few eyebrows on Made In Chelsea for his questionable behaviour towards women.

From sleeping with his ex, India, in Mallorca to lying to Tabitha about looking after his sick mother, the reality star shows no respect to his love interests.

And now – after Julius rejected Willow in front of all of their friends in episode three – viewers are outraged and claim that Julius is ‘giving them the ick’.

Julius revealed that he saw no future with Willow on Made In Chelsea (Credit: E4)

Made In Chelsea: Julius claimed that he doesn’t see a future with Willow

Made In Chelsea stars Julius and Willow enjoyed a summer fling in Mallorca this year.

But their romance wasn’t ready to come to an end just yet, as Willow decided to surprise Julius in Chelsea in the new series.

The pair looked to be really hitting it off and Julius even took Willow out on a cute date in Canary Wharf in episode one.

However, things took a very awkward turn in episode three, when Julius and Willow decided to address their relationship.

During a fun drinking game, Miles asked Julius in front of Willow and their friends if he was happy to see Willow in Chelsea.

Julius revealed: “I was shocked! I put the summer completely behind me, I was starting to live my life back in London. When you arrived, I was like ‘Oh wow’.”

Willow then hit back with: “Well why were you texting me then?”

Julius then revealed in front of everyone that he didn’t see a future with Willow.

He claimed: “I love your company. I think you’re awesome. But I don’t see myself being in a relationship with you and I don’t see myself being committed to you.”

Ouch!

Issy revealed what Julius said behind Willow’s back

While Willow was chatting with the girls the next morning, Issy also revealed what Julius was talking behind Willow’s back.

Issy claimed that Julius said: “There’s no sexual attraction at all.

“It’s not like I really want to rip her clothes off and if I did, I would’ve slept with her in Mallorca.”

This led a confused Willow to say: “To be honest, I don’t understand why he’s saying there’s no sexual chemistry, because he’s been saying to my face that I’m an amazing kisser.”

Issy then revealed the ‘worst’ thing that Julius said which was: “It would be great if he had your friendship and personality mixed with the sexual chemistry with India.”

India was Julius’ ex-girlfriend who surprised Julius on his holiday in Mallorca earlier this year.

The pair had a ‘will they, won’t they’ relationship in Mallorca as they couldn’t agree on what their relationship was.

But eventually they decided to end their relationship for good.

Viewers claim that Julius is a ‘walking ick’ (Credit: E4)

Made In Chelsea viewers brand Julius as a ‘walking ick’

Made In Chelsea viewers are disgusted by how Julius treated Willow in episode 3.

Some have even claimed that the reality star is a “walking ick” because of the way that he treats women.

One viewer wrote: “The way Julius treats women is honestly disgusting. What he said to Willow was so gross and narcissistic #MadeInChelsea.”

Another added: “Ngl Julius doesn’t even get girls like that for to be moving like this lol walking ick #MadeInChelsea.”

Someone else said: “Julius treats girls as if they’re disposable and then life coaches on Instagram. Absolutely diabolical.”

A fourth commented: “I’m sorry but how do girls like Julius?!? Honestly a walking ick #MadeInChelsea.”

Read more: Made In Chelsea: Why did Melissa Tattam split from Harry Baron?

The next episode of Made In Chelsea airs on Monday October 31, at 9.15pm on E4.

Are you enjoying Made In Chelsea series 24? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.