On Twitter last night, Lorraine Kelly decided to set the facts straight about her rumoured appearance on this year’s I’m a Celebrity.

This comes after the Daily Record suggested the TV presenter had been tipped for the show’s latest season.

Lorraine shut down rumours she’s doing I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The star was also tipped earlier this month to be joining the cast of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

However, she broke her silence regarding the rumour, joking on Twitter: “I love Strictly, but there’s more chance of me being a contestant on Love Island.”

Lorraine Kelly hit back at rumours

More recently, Lorraine took to Twitter to tell fans “there’s no way” she would appear on I’m A Celeb this winter.

FFS – again another terrific show to watch but there’s no way on God’s green earth I’m eating a kangaroos bum hole in front of @antanddec (or indeed anyone – or alone – just no!) https://t.co/VggUlIWXmN — Lorraine (@reallorraine) August 8, 2022

In the hilarious tweet, she wrote: “FFS – again, another terrific show to watch, but there’s no way on God’s green Earth I’m eating a kangaroos bum hole in front of @antanddec.”

She then comically added: “(Or indeed anyone – or alone – just no!).”

Lorraine fans expressed their disappointment in the comments.

Fans replied to her tweet with their own views.

One fan stated: “You would be absolute gold on it tho Lorraine and smash it all.”

Another replied saying: “You’ve just lost me £10.”

“Best cash out on Sky bet now then,” someone remarked.

Lorraine’s fans agreed with her tweet saying they wouldn’t go on the show either (Credit: Splashnews.com)

However, some commenters voiced their support for Lorraine’s decision.

“Me neither, Lorraine,” one fan declared.

Another agreed with the Lorraine star’s tweet by writing: “Well said, Lorraine.”

Lorraine’s Covid battle

Lorraine is on a break from her breakfast show until after the summer, something she does every year.

Before going on her well-deserved break, Lorraine spoke out about her horrible time battling COVID-19.

She described the illness on her return to the show, saying: “It’s a nasty one. The dreaded Covid caught me.

“The worst headaches actually floored me, I couldn’t get up without feeling weird.”

Lorraine has since fully recovered from COVID-19.

