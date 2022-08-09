On the right hand side, a large picture of Lorraine Kelly smiling. On the left hand side, in a pink half circle frame, a picture of Ant and Dec.
Lorraine Kelly addresses I’m A Celebrity rumours on Twitter

"There's no way," she expressed

By Robyn Duffy
| Updated:

On Twitter last night, Lorraine Kelly decided to set the facts straight about her rumoured appearance on this year’s I’m a Celebrity.

This comes after the Daily Record suggested the TV presenter had been tipped for the show’s latest season.

Lorraine Kelly wearing a purple jumper and smiling at the camera
Lorraine shut down rumours she’s doing I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The star was also tipped earlier this month to be joining the cast of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly breaks silence amid claims she’s signed up for Strictly 2022

However, she broke her silence regarding the rumour, joking on Twitter: “I love Strictly, but there’s more chance of me being a contestant on Love Island.”

Lorraine Kelly hit back at rumours

More recently, Lorraine took to Twitter to tell fans “there’s no way” she would appear on I’m A Celeb this winter.

In the hilarious tweet, she wrote: “FFS – again, another terrific show to watch, but there’s no way on God’s green Earth I’m eating a kangaroos bum hole in front of @antanddec.”

She then comically added: “(Or indeed anyone – or alone – just no!).”

Read more: What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?

Lorraine fans expressed their disappointment in the comments.

Fans replied to her tweet with their own views.

One fan stated: “You would be absolute gold on it tho Lorraine and smash it all.”

Another replied saying: “You’ve just lost me £10.”

“Best cash out on Sky bet now then,” someone remarked.

Lorraine Kelly smiles on red carpet at ITV Palooza
Lorraine’s fans agreed with her tweet saying they wouldn’t go on the show either (Credit: Splashnews.com)

However, some commenters voiced their support for Lorraine’s decision.

Me neither, Lorraine,” one fan declared.

Another agreed with the Lorraine star’s tweet by writing: “Well said, Lorraine.”

Lorraine’s Covid battle

Lorraine is on a break from her breakfast show until after the summer, something she does every year.

Before going on her well-deserved break, Lorraine spoke out about her horrible time battling COVID-19.

She described the illness on her return to the show, saying: “It’s a nasty one. The dreaded Covid caught me.

“The worst headaches actually floored me, I couldn’t get up without feeling weird.”

Lorraine has since fully recovered from COVID-19.

