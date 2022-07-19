Lorraine Kelly today (July 19) confirmed who will be replacing her over the summer.

Every year, Scottish presenter Lorraine takes some well-deserved time off to enjoy the sunshine.

As a result, numerous presenters have stepped in to fill her shoes in the past.

Just last week, Carol Vorderman replaced Lorraine after the star was struck down with Covid-19.

However, Carol received mixed reviews from viewers.

With Lorraine’s last day taking place later this week, today she revealed to viewers who will be taking over her role.

Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh will take over from Lorraine Kelly it was revealed today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly reveals who’ll be taking over

Regular guest hosts Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh will be doing the heavy lifting over the summer weeks.

Ranvir is known to viewers as a presenter of GMB as well as a former Strictly star.

More Ranvir….Yippee.

“What’s nice is all my family and friends watch this show,” she said. “So it’s a lovely thing for me to be able to have another bit of me that I can talk about.”

Meanwhile, Christine regularly steps in for Lorraine.

Lorraine Kelly revealed today that she’s taking some time off (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Lorraine’s replacements

Sadly, not everyone seemed excited about the replacement line-up.

One viewer tweeted sarcastically: “More Ranvir….Yippee.”

“Err why does #lorraine have all the school holidays off when she doesn’t have a school age child????” said another.

However, another more excited viewer said: “Ranvir taking over #lorraine for summer,” and added numerous heart-eyes emojis.

Lorraine’s Covid battle

Elsewhere, Lorraine recently spoke to Dr. Amir Khan about her battle with Covid last week.

“It’s a nasty one. The dreaded Covid caught me,” she said.

“The worst headaches actually floored me, I couldn’t get up without feeling weird. Thank goodness for the vaccine, and thank goodness you and for all your help, it’s just so nice to know I can ring you up.”

Lorraine went on to reveal that she was clueless about where she might have picked up the dreaded virus from.

“I actually don’t know what it was. It could have been someone standing in the line at the supermarket,” she added.

