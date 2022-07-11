Lorraine viewers all make same complaint as Carol Vorderman replaces host today

Carol Vorderman was drafted in to host Lorraine while Lorraine Kelly was off with Covid-19 today.

The TV star kicked off the show by talking to Dr Amir Khan, who gave some tips about how to keep cool during this summer’s heatwave.

However, some viewers were left distracted as they were frustrated by Carol’s ‘world’s most irritating’ habit.

Presenter Carol Vorderman took over Lorraine after Lorraine Kelly tested positive for Covid (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman on Lorraine

Carol stepped in for Lorraine as a last-minute replacement today after she tested positive for Covid.

On the show, Carol explained that she’ll be sitting in for Lorraine for a few days and wished Lorraine a speedy recovery.

She said: “Sadly Lorraine has caught the dreaded you know what, and I’m sitting in for a few days here.

“But we are wishing her a speedy recovery.”

The presenter hosted a jam-packed show today and fans of the show rushed over to Twitter to share their support for the presenter.

One fan tweeted: “Like a breath of fresh air Carol Vorderman.”

Another viewer said: “Rather Carol hosting that Lorraine tbh.”

Lorraine even thanked Carol for stepping in on such short notice.

She tweeted: “Well the Covid has finally got me and I tested positive at the weekend. Thanks to the vaccine it’s not too bad and I hope to be back at work very soon.

“Huge thanks to @Carolvorders who will be hosting @lorriane until I’m back.”

Lorraine fans make fun of Carol Vorderman’s ‘fake’ laugh (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine today

However, during Carol’s conversation with Dr Amir, fans were left distracted by her unusual laugh.

And they weren’t pleased about it as some branded it “fake”.

One viewer wrote: “Stop that fake laugh just stop #Lorriane.”

Someone else joked: “That laugh – I’m not convinced that isn’t Lesley from Benidorm standing in for #Lorraine.”

A third added: “Carol Vorderman has just beaten Jimmy Carr for the title of ‘World’s most irritating laugh’ #Lorraine.”

Another tweeted: “#Lorraine and the fake laugh award goes to Carol.”

