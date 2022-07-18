Lorraine Kelly returned to work today (July 18) – and her devoted fans were thrilled to see her back on the box.

The presenter, 62, has been off the air for a week after testing positive for COVID earlier this month.

Carol Vorderman filled in on Lorraine as the show’s eponymous host suffered from a “nasty” bout of the virus.

But while the majority of her viewers welcomed Lorraine Kelly back, a few trolls poked their heads out on social media.

Carol Vorderman filled in for Lorraine while she had COVID (Credit: YouTube)

Lorraine Kelly issues health update

As Lorraine’s show was previewed on GMB, she gave viewers a health update.

She said: “It was the dreaded COVID. It got me. I thought I’d escaped but it got me.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly delights fans with news after ‘nasty’ bout of Covid

“But I’m fine. I’m absolutely fine and it’s good to be back.”

Reflecting on how it was passed onto her, Lorraine added: “It could have been somebody standing in the queue behind me in the supermarket, you just don’t know.

“This is the thing, you’ll never be able to find out.

Thank God for science and the vaccine.

“But I’m fine, thank goodness, and I’m here. Thank God for science and the vaccine.”

Lorraine Kelly was all smiles as she returns to her show today (Credit: YouTube)

Trolls target Lorraine

Unfortunately, Lorraine didn’t get much of a reception from some viewers who complained about her attire.

“Who suggested this dress? Fire them #Lorraine,” one Twitter user slammed her.

Another lashed out: “Lorraine’s cleavage is most unattractive #Lorraine.”

A third person tweeted on the same subject: “Seriously #Lorraine put them away, I haven’t had my breakfast yet love!”

Meanwhile, a fourth expressed themselves: “#Lorraine put them away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith)

However, over on Instagram, commenters were less unpleasant as they hailed her comeback and her clothes.

“Looking gorgeous. So glad you are well and back in your chair,” remarked one well-wisher.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Another wrote: “So pleased you’re feeling better Lorraine. You look absolutely beautiful wearing that gorgeous dress and what a lovely smile.”

And a third person gushed: “Stunning! Hope you’re feeling much better!”

Lorraine airs on ITV, weekdays, from 9am.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.