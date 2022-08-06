With the Strictly 2022 announcements coming thick and fast, Lorraine Kelly has addressed rumours that she’s part of the line-up.

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return this September.

So far, Kaye Adams, Kym Marsh, Jayde Adams, Richie Anderson and Will Mellor are confirmed to be on the series.

Lorraine is best known for hosting her own show on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly to appear on Strictly 2022?

Addressing claims that she’s part of the line-up, Lorraine tweeted an article from the Scottish Sun and wrote: “Aye right!

“I love Strictly but there’s more chance of me being a contestant on Love Island.”

A betting insider has previously told the Scottish Sun: “Lorraine has been linked with Strictly for a number of years now, and our odds suggest there is a good chance this series could be the one the television host appears on the famous dance floor.

“We wouldn’t make Lorraine one of the favourites to lift the Glitterball Trophy, but we think she would be very popular with the public.”

Lorraine fans react

Responding to Lorraine’s tweet, one fan said: “I’ll come with you lol.”

A second wrote: “Would love to see you in the jungle if I’m honest.”

And another tweeted: “How about doing Strictly on Love Island?”

Strictly Come Dancing will be hosted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly again (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing will return in September

Announcing the news of the show’s return, a statement read: “Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is back!

“The stunning 20th series returns, bringing glamour and show-stopping dancing back to Saturday nights on BBC One – and we’re extremely excited to be able to welcome an audience back to the studio for this year’s shows.

“Hosted by the very talented and glamorous Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show will once again come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios.

“Registration is now open to be part of the exciting Launch Show, which is recording in advance of this year’s live shows on Wednesday, September 7.”

In addition to this, Strictly will be celebrating the BBC’s 100 years on air.

