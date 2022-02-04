Lorraine Kelly brands herself an ‘idiot’ over Kate Garraway blunder

Lorraine Kelly called herself an ‘idiot’ today after suffering an awkward blunder with Kate Garraway.

As Good Morning Britain cut to ITV’s Lorraine to see what the presenter had coming up on her show, Lorraine made a comment about Kate’s Life Stories series.

Kate has taken over the role of host on ITV’s Life Stories from Piers Morgan.

The first episode aired last night as she interviewed football legend John Barnes.

Lorraine looked shocked after suffering the blunder (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Lorraine Kelly today?

Lorraine said to Kate via video link: “I’m looking forward to seeing you tonight nine o’clock. That’s going to be great!”

However, Kate’s co-star Ben Shephard cut in: “Last night. You can watch it on catch-up, Lorraine, don’t worry.”

Poor Lorraine looked confused as she insisted: “What?! I thought it was tonight! Everybody told me it was tonight. You’re joking?”

Kate found the gaffe amusing (Credit: ITV)

Ben added: “It’s been a long week, Lorraine. Unless you’re doing something at nine o’clock tonight.”

Laughing, Lorraine said: “Yes I am, I’m going [to watch!]”

Kate also found it amusing as she told Lorraine: “I tell you what I’m doing, I’m going round to Lorraine’s house to find a VHS to play it to her.”

Lorraine later addressed the blunder on Twitter.

Awks! (Credit: ITV)

She tweeted: “Im an eejit – will be watching #lifestories with our Kate Garraway tonight!”

Viewers found it hilarious and shared their thoughts with Lorraine.

One said: “Lorraine your face when you realised. Brilliant.”

Another wrote: “Very funny.”

Kate hosted her first episode of Life Stories last night.

Piers presented the series from 2009 to 2021. His final episode saw him interviewing Kate about her life.

On Twitter last night, Piers sent his support to Kate.

He wrote: “Good luck to @kategarraway who hosts her first Life Stories show tonight.

“As I told Kate today, it does feel a bit weird handing over the reins of a show I presented for so long, but at least it’s to someone I love! Wish her all the very best.”

