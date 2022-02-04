Kate Garraway hosted her first Life Stories episode last night and viewers were left all saying the same thing.

The 54-year-old GMB star is the new face of the ITV talk show.

Kate has taken over from Piers Morgan, who had famously presented the show for years and grilled some of the world’s biggest stars.

TV favourite Kate was also the former Good Morning Britain anchor’s final guest before he quit.

Kate’s first guest was the legendary John Barnes, who shared with her the highs and lows of his lengthy career in football.

Piers and Kate are not known for having similar presenting styles.

However, that didn’t stop viewers from falling in love with Kate during her first episode.

#LifeStories so much better in Kate Garroway's hands. Great interview with @officialbarnesy , what a life. — Is it Kidney shaped? (@PhilBow69) February 4, 2022

Ah @kategarraway was already so much better than Piers Morgan in the first 10 mins. Always made it about the interviewee. Great work Kate! #LifeStories — Lisa 🥂🤓 (@LisainEdinburgh) February 3, 2022

As a result, fans rushed to social media to congratulate the star on doing a bang-up job during her first appearance.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the interview and lauded Kate’s interviewing style.

What did Life Stories viewers think?

“@officialbarnesy seems at ease with @kategarraway more so than he would’ve been with @piersmorgan,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “10 seconds into #LifeStories already a million times better presented than @piersmorgan.”

“Ah, @kategarraway was already so much better than Piers Morgan in the first 10 mins. Always made it about the interviewee. Great work Kate!” insisted a third pleased viewer.

A fourth fan said: “You’ve smashed it! Your interview with John Barnes is fabulous and your skills exceptional!”

In addition, a fifth added: “#LifeStories so much better in Kate Garraway’s hands. Great interview with @officialbarnesy, what a life.”

#LifeStories I genuinely didn’t think that anyone could be more patronising than Piers. Enter Kate. Next level 🙄🙄 — matthewridley (@matthew1972) February 3, 2022

However, not everyone was quite so pleased.

One viewer hit back: “#LifeStories I genuinely didn’t think that anyone could be more patronising than Piers. Enter Kate. Next level!”

Another said: “As much as I don’t love Piers and do like Kate, she seems too nice for this show.”

Meanwhile, next to be grilled by Kate will be singer Charlotte Church and TV baker, Nadiya Hussain.

