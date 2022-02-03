GMB star Kate Garraway left viewers stunned with her outfit today as she appeared on the show.

The Life Stories presenter, 54, wasn’t hosting Good Morning Britain today but she presented the latest news stories.

But it was Kate‘s blouse and trousers which caught viewers’ attention and many were loving the pink and orange/red combo.

Kate’s bright outfit won over GMB viewers today (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on GMB today

Kate was wearing a bright pink satin blouse and trousers which were in an orange/red colour.

Read more: Kate Garraway under fire for blunder during GMB interview

Viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter, with the majority of people loving the look.

One gushed: “Kate looks fab today.”

Kate’s outfit today consisted of a pink blouse and orange/red trousers (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “She looks a bit like barbie but still looks fabulous.”

A third added: “Kate you look fabulous. Love the colours.”

However, some people weren’t keen on the bold look.

One tweeted: “Why oh why is Kate wearing a pink top with red trousers!! Noooo you don’t put them two together.”

Kate will host her first Life Stories episode tonight (Credit: ITV)

Another asked: “What is Kate wearing?”

Kate returns to TV screens tonight to host her first episode of Life Stories.

It was announced last year that Kate would be taking over the role from Piers Morgan.

Piers hosted the ITV series from 2009 to 2021.

Kate has admitted it feels “weird” to be hosting the programme.

On GMB today, Kate’s co-star Susanna Reid told viewers: “Tonight at nine o’clock it is Kate Garraway’s Life Stories.”

Kate replied: “It sounds so weird.”

Read more: Ben Shephard kept secret from Kate Garraway for 20 years after incident

Susanna continued: “You, of course, did the interview that marked the end of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories and then he handed over the baton.”

Kate quipped: “Handed or I grabbed whichever way you look at it.”

Tonight will see Kate interview football legend John Barnes.

Kate Garraway’s Life Stories airs on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

What did you think of Kate’s outfit today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.