Lorraine Kelly sensationally hit back at anti-vaccine trolls on her show today (Monday, January 10) with a firm message.

The Scottish presenter welcomed Dr. Hilary Jones onto the show to discuss the booster jab and took the opportunity to slam the critics while on the subject.

What did Lorraine Kelly and Dr. Hilary discuss on the show today?

Lorraine once again ignored the inevitable backlash by welcoming Dr. Hilary Jones onto the show today to talk about the vaccine.

The subject of vaccines came up because of reports that Boris Johnson is set to unveil a plan to “live with Covid”. This could reportedly become a reality as soon as March.

“So this is actually hopeful, isn’t it?” Lorraine asked Dr. Hilary.

“Yeah, I think we have to be optimistic now,” he replied. “This infection will become endemic, in other words, we won’t get rid of it, but we’ll learn to live with it.”

“More people will become immune,” Dr. Hilary explained. “Either through vaccination or through natural infection.”

Dr. Hilary then said that provided hospitals aren’t overwhelmed and the virus doesn’t get worse, then in March, we could see a further easing of restrictions.

What did Lorraine Kelly say about anti-vaxxers?

The pair continued their discussion on Boris Johnson’s plan, with Dr. Hilary saying that “vaccination has allowed this to be possible”.

“There’s no doubt,” he added. He then went on to say that pregnant women should get the vaccine as it has a “massive protective effect” on them and their unborn children.

Dr. Hilary then discussed the booster jab, saying that we now know it’s keeping people out of the hospital. He stressed, however, the importance of getting the first and second dose of the vaccine first.

“Oh, absolutely, absolutely,” Lorraine agreed, before sending a firm message to the anti-vaxxers.

“And you know that we will, because we do every single time we talk about this we get trolled, but I don’t care.”

“I don’t care, I really don’t,” she said. “We just have to be safe.”

What else did the pair say?

Dr. Hilary couldn’t agree more with Lorraine’s defiant stance against the trolls.

“There will just be a minority that will troll us and we can’t be intimidated,” he said pretty nonchalantly.

“No, absolutely, absolutely not,” Lorraine agreed. The 62-year-old then lightened the mood by talking about the NHS workers who’d won big on Ant and Dec’s new show on Saturday (January 8).

One viewer was very unhappy about Lorraine’s comments though and took to Twitter to complain.

“Just because someone’s opinion differs to yours #lorraine does not make them a troll. You are very intolerant and judgemental. Very off putting for viewers,” they ranted.

Lorraine receiving backlash when talking about the vaccine isn’t anything new. Just last month, she was hit with over 3,000 Ofcom complaints because Dr. Hilary said 90% of the people in hospital with Covid were unvaccinated.

Later the same month, Dr. Hilary’s appearance on the show led to even further backlash. During a segment on the booster jabs, the doctor insinuated that he was happy for people to queue up for five hours to get the jab.

“I get so angry watching these 2. I don’t know why I do it to myself,” one viewer tweeted at the time.

